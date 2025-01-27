Abyss Battery® Unveils Game-Changing Multi-Bank and DC-DC Marine Chargers

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare to revolutionize your on-water experience with the latest breakthrough from Abyss Battery®. The marine power leader has announced a cutting-edge line of Multi-Bank and DC-DC Marine On-Board Chargers, promising boaters the ultimate charging versatility and convenience. This electrifying new development keeps you on the water longer, safer, and more prepared than ever before.

Multi-Bank Charging: One Charger to Power Them All

Abyss Battery's Multi-Bank Chargers are nothing short of a marine marvel. With 3- and 4-bank charging capability, these units can simultaneously charge and maintain batteries of various voltages and chemistries — including Lithium, AGM, and Lead-Acid. Gone are the days of juggling multiple chargers for different batteries. This all-in-one powerhouse takes the guesswork out of battery management, allowing you to recharge everything from your 12V starting battery to your 24V or 36V lithium trolling motor batteries with a single device.

Why It Matters:

Imagine having the ability to charge multiple batteries at once, regardless of battery type or voltage. Whether you're a seasoned offshore angler, weekend warrior, or casual cruiser, this advanced charging system means fewer headaches and more time doing what you love. Abyss Battery's new chargers give you complete control, efficiency, and peace of mind for every adventure.

"These chargers are designed to be as versatile as the boaters who use them. One charger, multiple batteries, zero stress," Stated Nicholas Vasilaros, CEO and owner of Abyss Battery®.

DC-DC Charging: Power on the Go

Innovation doesn't stop there. Abyss Battery® introduces the On-Board DC-DC Alternator Charger, the ultimate tool for on-the-go power. This system harnesses the energy produced by your boat's alternator, transforming it into usable power for 24V or 36V trolling motor batteries. No more worrying about returning to shore with depleted batteries. With the DC-DC charger, your boat's engine does double duty, turning every cruise into a power-boosting mission.

Why It Matters:

This "power plant on board" approach means your trolling motor stays charged and ready while you're on the move. Perfect for long-distance runs or full-day fishing trips, this smart charging solution makes power anxiety a thing of the past. With Abyss Battery's DC-DC charger, you're not just cruising — you're recharging.

Kent Hickman Director of the National Redfish Tour states: "Keep your trolling motor charged while you're on the move. This is mobile power reimagined for our Tournament Anglers!"

What Sets Abyss Battery® Chargers Apart?

Abyss Battery® isn't just providing solutions — they're redefining them. These new chargers embody the brand's mission to deliver smarter, more efficient marine electronics that empower boaters with confidence and control. Here's what makes these chargers stand out:

Universal Compatibility: Charge Lithium, AGM, and Lead-Acid batteries from a single charger.

All-in-One Versatility: Replace multiple chargers with one simple device, streamlining your marine power setup.

On-the-Go Charging: Tap into your engine's power with the DC-DC charger and stay charged while you're on the move.

Setting the Standard:

Abyss Battery® is proud to announce that our marine battery chargers meet industry-leading safety and compliance standards, including ABYC certification and field-tested reliability. Engineered with advanced features like ignition protection and a lithium pulse wake-up mode, our chargers deliver smarter, more efficient charging while ensuring peak safety. Built on a foundation of marine innovation, Abyss Battery® remains the trusted choice for boat manufacturers who demand exceptional reliability and top-tier performance on the water.

Availability:

The Multi-Bank and DC-DC Chargers are now available for purchase directly from Abyss Battery's website or through authorized dealers. Equip your vessel with next-level charging technology and take command of your marine experience.

Visit abyssbattery.com or call 855.719.1727 to learn more.

SOURCE Abyss Battery