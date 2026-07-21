AC Circuit Breaker Market worth $6.58 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global AC Circuit Breaker Market size is projected to grow from USD 4.85 billion in 2026 to USD 6.58 billion by 2031 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Browse 200 market data Tables and 85 Figures spread through 360 Pages and in-depth TOC on "AC Circuit Breaker Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

The global AC circuit breaker market is charting a strong and steady growth path, owing to the growing importance of circuit breakers in today's rapidly evolving power ecosystem. For decades, circuit breakers were seen as a mature, almost invisible part of grid infrastructure, protecting networks from faults and overloads. That perception is changing fast. As the world moves deeper into an era defined by renewable energy integration, grid modernization, and large-scale electrification, circuit breakers have moved from the background to the foreground, now recognized as a critical enabler of safe, reliable, and future-ready power systems.

This growth story is being shaped by several powerful forces converging at once. Utilities across the globe are racing to replace aging transmission and distribution equipment, much of which was never designed to handle today's more complex, bidirectional power flows driven by distributed and renewable generation. At the same time, the rapid expansion of solar and wind capacity, the electrification of transport through EVs and charging infrastructure, and the explosive growth of power-hungry data centers are all creating fresh, sustained demand for dependable switching solutions. Technology preferences are shifting too, with gas and vacuum-insulated circuit breakers steadily gaining favor over older oil-insulated designs, due to their lower maintenance needs, compact footprint, and stronger alignment with global decarbonization goals. Regionally, Asia Pacific is emerging as the standout growth engine, backed by aggressive infrastructure investment, industrial expansion, and electrification programs, with India in particular leading the charge as the fastest-growing market in the region. Taken together, these trends paint a picture of an industry that is no longer just keeping pace with global energy demand but actively shaping how the world's power infrastructure is built for the decades ahead.

AC Circuit Breaker Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022–2031

2022–2031 2025 Market Size: USD 4.56 billion

USD 4.56 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 6.58 billion

USD 6.58 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 6.3%

AC Circuit Breaker Market Trends & Insights:

The Asia Pacific will be the fastest-growing region in the AC circuit breaker market, registering a CAGR of 6.9% during 2026-2031.

Gas-insulated circuit breakers held the largest market share in 2025.

Indoor installations are likely to record a higher CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

High-voltage AC circuit breakers dominated the market the market in 2025

Based on end use, power utilities dominated the market, capturing 57.1% of the market's share in 2025.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=73626671

Vacuum circuit breakers, by insulation type, are likely to record the highest CAGR during 2026–2031.

Vacuum circuit breakers are set to record the highest CAGR, by insulation type, during 2026–2031. As the world is transitioning from environmentally harmful insulating gases such as SF6 toward alternatives such as vacuum interruption, clean air (nitrogen-oxygen mixtures), and eco-efficient gas blends such as g3, vacuum technology is stepping in as a smart, sustainable choice. These breakers are compact, virtually maintenance-free, and built to last, making them a natural fit for utilities and industries looking to modernize their networks without the added cost and complexity of gas handling or oil disposal. As decarbonization goals become a priority in the power sector, vacuum circuit breakers are emerging as a practical and advanced solution that the industry has been looking for. They effectively manage high voltage while reducing environmental impact, making them well-suited for a sustainable energy future.

Outdoor installation held a larger share of the AC circuit breaker market in 2025.

Outdoor circuit breakers held a larger share of the AC circuit breaker market in 2025. Substations, transmission towers, and switchyards are almost always built in wide, open spaces to accommodate the scale of high-voltage equipment safely, and outdoor breakers are purpose-built specifically for that environment. Outdoor AC circuit breakers are engineered to withstand harsh environmental conditions, including rain, extreme temperatures, dust, and humidity, making them the preferred choice for utilities expanding transmission and distribution networks and integrating large-scale renewable energy projects. Their durability and reliable performance in demanding outdoor environments continue to support their widespread adoption across modern power infrastructure.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=73626671

Asia Pacific to be the fastest-growing region in the AC circuit breaker market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing region in the AC circuit breaker market during the forecast period. Countries across Asia Pacific are expanding power generation, upgrading transmission networks, and racing to meet renewable energy targets. Rising industrialization, rapid urbanization, and steadily increasing electricity demand are driving substantial investments in power grid infrastructure across Asia Pacific, creating significant opportunities for circuit breaker adoption. As utilities continue to expand and modernize transmission and distribution networks, the region is poised to remain the fastest-growing market through 2031, supported by sustained infrastructure development and accelerating power sector investments.

Top Companies in AC Circuit Breaker Industry:

The AC Circuit Breaker Industry include ABB (Switzerland), Hitachi Energy Ltd. (Switzerland), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), GE Vernova (US), Siemens Energy (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), Eaton (Ireland), LS ELECTRIC Co., Ltd (South Korea), Fuji Electric Co., Ltd (Japan), TOSHIBA CORPORATION (Japan), and several others.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Gas Circuit Breaker Market

Gas Insulated Switchgear Market

Circuit Breaker Market

Switchgear Market

AC Circuit Breaker Market

Get access to the latest updates on AC Circuit Breaker Companies and AC Circuit Breaker Industry

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets