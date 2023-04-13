AC Electric Motor Sales in Oil and Gas Market size to grow at a CAGR of 5.48% from 2022 to 2027, Increasing adoption of modular mini refineries to be an emerging market trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the AC electric motor sales in oil and gas market, and it is expected to grow by USD 3,250.86 million from 2022 to 2027. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period. This report aid business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. The rising adoption of modular mini refineries is an emerging market trend. Modular mini refineries are a flexible and affordable supply option for producers of diesel and other petrochemicals in remote areas. The main advantages of modular mini refineries are their simplicity, speed, and relatively low capital. Modular mini-refineries work best in remote areas and developing nations, where diesel, gasoline, and fuel oil are in high demand. Download the Latest Sample Report!

AC Electric Motor Sales in Oil and Gas Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our AC electric motor sales in oil and gas market report covers the following areas:

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

AC Electric Motor Sales in Oil and Gas Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

Induction Motor



Synchronous Motor

Geography

APAC



Middle East And Africa



North America



Europe



South America

The market share growth of the less than 1 kV segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment includes all the AC electric motors having a power rating of less than 1 kV. Owing to rapid industrialization, particularly in the oil and gas sector, electric motors play an essential role in power tools, pumps, and other machinery. The demand for energy-efficient motors is increasing due to rising electricity prices and stricter power consumption regulations. Moreover, the need for electric motors may increase in various industries, including oil and gas, due to the rising demand for motors with higher operating efficiencies. Some other factors increasing the demand for the segment include the deployment of electrical equipment and machinery in the oil and gas industries and renewable energy sectors.

AC Electric Motor Sales in Oil and Gas Market 2023-2027: Market Analysis

Major Driver

The rising demand for oil and gas is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The rising demand can be attributed to factors such as rapid urbanization in developing nations. This results in more liquid fuels and natural gas being consumed.

Owing to the rising global demand for electricity and fuel, oil and natural gas are in high demand.

Along with the demand for oil and gas, the demand for E&P machines, equipment, and components is also growing.

Hence, the rise in the global demand for oil and gas is driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Challenge

A major challenge impeding market growth is the environmental impact of oil and gas activities.

Along with being used as fuel for automobiles and buildings, oil and gas are also used in the production of goods such as plastic and fertilizer.

A few ways that oil and gas drilling activities harm the environment include oil spills, air and water pollution from toxic chemical emissions, and climate change from methane emissions.

Strong shocks that harm various marine species' hearing are a result of deep-water oil and gas exploration and also involve firing air guns across the seabed.

Hence, environmental concerns have an adverse impact on oil and gas activities, which will hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

AC Electric Motor Sales in Oil and Gas Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the AC electric motor sales in oil and gas market, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., Arc Systems Inc., Elektrim Motors, FLANDERS Inc., Franklin Electric Co. Inc., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hoyer Motors, Nidec Corp., NOV Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Regal Rexnord Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Siemens AG, TECO-Westinghouse, Toshiba Corp., WEG Equipamentos Eletricos S.A., Wolong ELectric Group, and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the AC electric motor sales in oil and gas market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings

ABB Ltd. - The company offers AC electric motors such as ABB high voltage induction motors.

The company offers AC electric motors such as ABB high voltage induction motors. Arc Systems Inc. - The company offers AC electric motors such as AC Induction motors.

The company offers AC electric motors such as AC Induction motors. Elektrim Motors - The company offers AC electric motors such as Premium A-line series AC electric motors.

AC Electric Motor Sales in Oil and Gas Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist AC electric motor sales in oil and gas market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the AC electric motor sales in oil and gas market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the AC electric motor sales in oil and gas market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of AC electric motor sales in oil and gas market vendors

AC Electric Motor Sales In Oil And Gas Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.48% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,250.86 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 5.15 Regional analysis APAC, Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key countries US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, China, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Arc Systems Inc., Elektrim Motors, FLANDERS Inc., Franklin Electric Co. Inc., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hoyer Motors, Nidec Corp., NOV Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Regal Rexnord Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Siemens AG, TECO-Westinghouse, Toshiba Corp., WEG Equipamentos Eletricos S.A., Wolong ELectric Group, and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

