AC eSports Takes Center Stage in America's Playground

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eSports is the biggest attraction to hit the sports world in the past five years. When the doors open at noon on Friday, April 2nd, gaming enthusiasts will not be disappointed!

Visitors will be impressed with the state-of-the-art virtual reality technology hub where they can try their hand at more than 2,000 games, all within 5,200 sq. ft. of space located in Tanger Outlets, The Walk, 113 N. Michigan Ave, Atlantic City.

"It's a GREAT Day Here in The City of Atlantic City. My administration wholeheartedly supports Ideal Institute of Technology," says Mayor Marty Small Sr. "From eSports to computer training, to music production, Ideal Institute of Technology has made an impact on our area. Now located in the GREAT City of Atlantic City at Tanger Outlets, my administration looks forward to a partnership to maximize opportunities for Atlantic City Residents."

Virtual Reality and PC Gaming are the new frontier of gaming technology and Ideal AC eSports is the location in South Jersey to experience your favorite gaming platform. There is something for everyone. Packages are available for gaming events featuring birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, school events, and celebrations of all kinds. All events hold the promise of action-packed excitement!

"AC Esports is not only a tenant here at Tanger Outlets, but they are also a great addition to the Atlantic City community," adds Donna J. Danielson, General Manager at Tanger Outlets Atlantic City. "We are excited to welcome them to our center and support a technology hub that puts an emphasis on student-centric initiatives and educating young adults for a better future."

The VR Lab within Ideal AC eSports will be utilized for educational development in Atlantic County and beyond. Strategic partnerships will help build the equitable and inclusive pathways in 21st Century Education.

"We are looking to make a difference in our communities. Ideal helps the NFL Alumni Pro Football Legends bridge the gap with our communities in a way of education, the facilitation of jobs to our communities, and more. We at the NFL Alumni Pro Football Legends are looking to be impactful while making a change. Thank you, Mr. Green, and Team Ideal for all that you do to make the world a better place for our youth, adults, and communities," says Lee Woodall, President NFL Alumni Philadelphia Chapter.

The intent is to activate VR as a learning tool in summer camps and afterschool programming, focusing on topics such as animation, electronics/robotics, drone technology, and math enrichment programs. "eSports provides an opportunity for youth to engage in STEM pathways and potentially earn scholarships for college. We need to make sure that our youth have access and can gain a competitive edge as the market and opportunities continue to expand," says Darrell Edmonds, Founder of Friday is Tie Day.

"Venues like Ideal AC eSports are crucial to the development of esports in a given area," Conference One President Kiernan Ensor says. "This new facility will allow for Atlantic County to become a hub of eSports activity in the state, which will lead to more scholarship opportunities for our students and more job opportunities for our community."

Our grand opening is a private/public invitation. We will be adhering to CDC protocols for this event and all event activities so be sure to bring a mask. Utilize the following link https://conta.cc/3fopcOW to join the staff and special guests of AC eSports for its Grand Opening Celebration at noon on April 2nd.

We hope to see you there by invitation. Game On!

Visit www.idealacesports.com for additional information or call 609-318-8014.

