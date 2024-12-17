AC FUTURE UNVEILS FINAL DESIGN OF AI-TRANSFORMABLE HOME (Ai-TH), DEVELOPED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH HYDRA DESIGN LABS

The AI Transformable Home (Ai-TH) project launched in January 2024 as the first product from AC Future aimed at addressing the affordable, sustainable and mobile housing crisis worldwide. The Ai-TH is a zero-emissions housing solution that transforms at the push of a button into a 400 sq. ft. smart home with complete off-grid capabilities, including solar charging, water generation, and internet connectivity.

The Ai-TH concept was first unveiled to the public during the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Following CES 2024, AC Future partnered with Hydra Design Labs to turn their original smart home concept into a reality.

"Design played a foundational role in developing the Ai-TH for AC Future, and optimizing the user experience guided every step of the process to maximize space and deliver efficient solutions," said Jon Hull, founder and CEO of Hydra Design Labs. "We are honored to work with the AC Future team and partners, to turn this groundbreaking sustainable housing solution into a reality."

Working collaboratively with AC Future, Hydra designed the interior and exterior of the Ai-TH and provided CAD surfacing, Class-A surfacing, Color and Trim design services, and UI/UX design. Finally, Hydra's team brought the Ai-TH to life through engineering and fabrication – producing a functional prototype that will be unveiled at the Las Vegas Convention Center (North Hall – Booth 10515) on Tuesday, January 7th at 2 pm during CES 2025.

"We appreciate the collaborative effort with Hydra Design Labs in taking our original vision for a smart home that grows with you and turning it into our Ai Transformable Home," said Laura Czarnecki, Co-CEO of AC Future. "Our entire team looks forward to unveiling our vision for the future of housing during CES 2025," added Czarnecki.

This month, AC Future and Hydra shared updated renderings that showcase the Ai-TH's new design direction and refinements in its technology and appointments, compared to the initial concept. These images give the public a look at the final shape and functionality of the Ai-TH prototype that will be demonstrated at CES 2025.

"Designing the Ai-TH that is this complex involves countless steps between the initial concept and a fully functional vehicle," added Hull. "Our designers, specialists, and engineering team went through a long process to turn what the public saw at CES in 2024 into a functional design and a working demonstration unit. It's gratifying to see the finished product."

For more information on Hydra Design Labs and the firm's role in developing the Ai-TH, including project details and a design gallery, please visit HydraDesignLabs.com or social media @HydraDesignLabs on Instagram and LinkedIn.

For more information on AC Future and the latest updates on the development and future production of the Ai-TH, please visit ACFuture.com or follow @ACFutureReal on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Access additional images of the AC Future Ai-TH design here: http://bit.ly/41IE9DX

About AC Future

Emerging from stealth in 2023, the mission of AC Future is to ignite a revolution in sustainable living by crafting innovative, transformable homes that seamlessly blend modern design, eco-conscious principles, and cutting-edge AI technologies. Headquartered in Irvine, California, AC Future will demonstrate its AI Transformable Home (Ai-TH) products during the upcoming 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, NV. For more information, visit www.acfuture.com.

About Hydra Design Labs

Hydra Design Labs is a complete one-stop solution for automotive OEMs, offering full vehicle design, fabrication and prototyping. Founded in 2010 by veteran automotive designer Jon Hull, Hydra Design Labs is an automotive design studio led by automotive designers and specialists with decades of experience at major OEMs. With this extensive OEM background and world-class facility in Southern California, Hydra ensures that design remains an integral part of the vehicle development process, from the earliest concept to final production. The team at Hydra has developed production vehicles for many of the world's top automotive and vehicle brands. For more information, visit www.hydradesignlabs.com.

