AC Hotel Kingston Awarded Caribbean's Leading New Hotel By World Travel Awards

AC Hotel Kingston opened its doors in June 2019 and was immediately recognized for revitalizing the city and creating a sought-after epicenter for the urban destination. In less than a year, the hotel has successfully capped this world-wide recognition, by revealing a modern European style, based on the idea that purposeful design improves lives and carves away what is unnecessary. The property provides guests with thoughtfully designed moments of beauty, as well as locally-inspired experiences that elevate their stay and help them to focus on what is important to them. The ceremony held on January 20, 2020, was attended by Caribbean dignitaries and travel industry elites.

"We are honored to take home this coveted award tonight, as it represents for us a significant industry milestone and acknowledges that we hit the mark with this new and unique hotel concept," said Adam Stewart, CEO, AC Hotel Kingston. "We reimagined Kingston with this project, and we were able to design something beautiful and deliver on a whole new level of sophistication, second to none."

The World Travel Awards were established in 1993 for the purpose of celebrating achievements in all areas of the world's travel and tourism industry. Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality.

AC Hotel Kingston is the first AC Hotels by Marriott® launched in Jamaica and second in the Caribbean. It is a European-inspired lifestyle hotel with an authentic Jamaican flair that allows guests to relax in modern comfort and connect to the island's capital in a new way. Built with the design-savvy business and leisure traveler in mind, AC Hotel Kingston is situated in the heart of the golden triangle, the business and entertainment mecca of Kingston, just 10 miles from Norman Manley International Airport. The 219-room hotel also features over 18,000 sq. ft. in cross-functional indoor and outdoor venue options that are ideal for a range of corporate or social event needs. For more information on the AC Hotel Kingston, Jamaica, visit www.achotelkingston.com or call +1-876-750-3000.

