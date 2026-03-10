AC Hotel Scottsdale Old Town Officially Opens in Scottsdale's Entertainment District

Modern, European-inspired hotel brings elevated simplicity to Old Town Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Town Scottsdale is now home to a modern, European-inspired hotel, AC Hotel Scottsdale Old Town, located at 7117 E. 3rd Ave. Designed for travelers who value intentional design and elevated simplicity, the six-story hotel brings AC Hotels by Marriott's signature European-inspired aesthetic and "Perfectly Precise" guest experience to one of the city's most dynamic neighborhoods.

Developed, co-owned, and managed by PEG Companies [PEG], a vertically-integrated commercial real estate investment company, the property blends refined design with Scottsdale's vibrant energy. The hotel officially opened its doors on February 26, 2026, bringing 168 thoroughly designed guestrooms and approximately 50 new hospitality jobs to the area.

"Old Town Scottsdale continues to evolve as a premier travel destination," said Joe Madera, Vice President of Hospitality at PEG Companies. "Our vision for this property was to introduce a hospitality experience that feels intentional, refined, and deeply connected to its surroundings. We're proud to invest in a property that brings long-term value to the heart of this community."

The first floor functions as an inviting lobby that features the brand's signature AC Lounge, offering tapas-style small plates, local craft beers, and handcrafted cocktails. The space reflects a modern European sensibility while drawing inspiration from its desert surroundings and the creative energy of the nearby Scottsdale Arts District. Collaborative tables, ample plug-in access, and intuitive service elements create a seamless environment for working, socializing, or unwinding. The AC Kitchen also offers a European-inspired continental breakfast each morning. The ground level showcases a selection of purpose-designed meeting and event rooms equipped with the latest audiovisual technology, offering a sophisticated setting for corporate gatherings and private events alike. The top floor houses a 950-square-foot, 24/7 fitness center with modern equipment and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Valley, alongside a rooftop pool with sweeping views of Camelback Mountain and the Old Town skyline.

Each guest room is designed with AC Hotels' signature European-inspired aesthetic, prioritizing openness, efficiency, and understated sophistication. Sleek furnishings, hardwood flooring, and an open-concept wardrobe maximize space, while built-in USB ports and complimentary Wi-Fi support a connected stay. Guests will also have access to valet-only parking with a three-level underground garage and pet-friendly accommodations for guests traveling with small dogs up to 50 pounds.

Additionally, the hotel is also home to Cielito, the rooftop bar and restaurant developed in collaboration with The Wayfaring Group (TWG). With about 70 seats total, Cielito delivers a modern yet intimate rooftop experience inspired by the coastal and desert regions of Northwest Mexico.

TWG's Chef Shon Foster, of Amangiri fame, crafted a menu of elevated, shareable dishes rooted in bright citrus, charred elements, and bold regional flavors. The cocktail program highlights agave spirits and seasonal ingredients, designed to be refreshing and sunset-ready.

"With Cielito, we wanted to create something that feels vibrant yet grounded; a rooftop experience inspired by the coastal and desert regions of Northwest Mexico, but interpreted in a way that feels natural to Scottsdale," said Chef Shon Foster. "The menu is built around bright citrus, smoke, and shareable dishes that invite people to slow down, connect, and stay awhile, especially at sunset."

Ideally located within walking distance of Scottsdale Stadium, local galleries, restaurants, nightlife, and retail, the AC Hotel Scottsdale Old Town offers seamless access to the best of Old Town.

