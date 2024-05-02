AC HOTELS BY MARRIOTT CELEBRATES ITS BRAND DEBUT IN SOUTHWEST CHINA WITH THE OPENING OF AC HOTEL CHENGDU NORTH

Doors Open to a Curated Guest Experience in Thriving and Dynamic Jinniu District of Chengdu

CHENGDU, China, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AC Hotels by Marriott®, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of over 30 extraordinary brands, today announced the opening of AC Hotel Chengdu North, which marks the lifestyle brand's debut in Southwest China. Situated at the junction of Chengdu's Jinniu District and Xindu District, the new hotel has been expertly refined and crafted to deliver The Perfectly Precise Hotel™ experience.

AC Hotel Chengdu North - Kitchen

"The addition of the AC Hotels by Marriott brand to Chengdu underscores our dedication to expanding our global footprint, particularly in coveted leisure destinations like Chengdu," said Matthew Boettcher, Vice President of Distinctive Select Brand Portfolio, Marriott International. "Located in the heart of Jingniu District, AC Hotel by Marriott Chengdu will provide a seamless and comfortable experience, catering to the needs of both business and leisure travelers."

AC Hotel Chengdu North is located in Phoenix Mountain Sports Park, a multi-functional commercial center integrating sports, art, business and entertainment. The new hotel is about 600 meters away from Jiudaoyan Subway Station, about 25 kilometers away from Chengdu East Railway Station, and about 36 kilometers away from Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, providing travel convenience for business and leisure travelers alike.

The hotel's exterior architectural design is inspired by the world's intangible cultural heritage "Sichuan Brocade". The changing curved surface is smooth and graceful, showing a unique weaving texture, echoing the modern fashionable and sporty atmosphere of Phoenix Mountain Sports Park, creating a design-rich modern residence for guests.

The hotel features 240 well-appointed guest rooms and suites. Light-colored wooden floors, textured fabrics, and modern furniture designs interpret the open, simple, harmonious and refined style of AC Hotels. All guest rooms are equipped with 55-inch high-definition LCD TVs, walk-in showers, free high-speed Wi-Fi and other facilities. Guests can also enjoy AC Hotel's signature lavender turndown service, which includes receiving lavender sachets in the lobby, and ensuring a peaceful sleep in the carefully prepared floral fragrance.

The hotel features a series of multifunctional shared spaces. These include the all-day dining restaurant AC Kitchen, which serves Spanish-style dishes and local Chengdu specialties as breakfast; AC Lounge features an outdoor terrace, which is an ideal place for guests to enjoy alfresco dining, relax or work during the day. At night, it transforms into a lively bar, where guests can relax and enjoy local crafts, wines and cocktails, as well as AC Hotel's signature gin tonic.

The hotel houses a multi-functional space, including a 188-square-meter function room and a 50-square-meter boardroom, making it suitable for a wide range of social gatherings and business events. In addition, the hotel offers a 24-hour fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment, allowing guests to maintain their exercise routine while on the road.

Owen Wang, General Manager of AC Hotel Chengdu North said: "We are delighted to welcome AC Hotel's debut in Chengdu, Sichuan. With practical comfort and balanced function, we look forward to welcoming guests to the AC Hotel Chengdu North with a design-driven lifestyle, delightful F&B experience of creative cocktails and the brand's signature lavender turndown for a refreshing journey. "

To learn more about AC Hotel by Marriott Chengdu North, please visit marriott.com/ctuac.

About AC Hotels by Marriott®

AC Hotels includes over 225 hotels in 33 countries and territories. At AC Hotels, every moment has been designed, refined, crafted, and considered to create a seamless guest experience. Each AC Hotel features purposefully designed signature spaces that strike the perfect balance of form and function. Most notably, the AC Lounge® invites guests and locals alike to collaborate during the day, or to enjoy signature cocktails and tapas in the evening. The AC Kitchen offers a European-inspired breakfast each morning. All AC guest rooms and public spaces evoke a particular sophistication, featuring sleek furnishings, curated artwork, and intuitive technology. The brand is dedicated to the details that matter most to guests during their travels with a mission to deliver The Perfectly Precise Hotel™ experience. For more information, visit www.ac-hotels.com and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. AC Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with over 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.