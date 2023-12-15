AC MARTIN ANNOUNCES ARCHITECTURE OFFICE EXPANSION AND UNVEILS LANDMARK PROJECTS

News provided by

AC Martin

15 Dec, 2023, 18:10 ET

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AC Martin celebrates a remarkable period of expansion and innovation in 2023, marking its continued commitment to design excellence and community impact. AC Martin announces the relocation of its Los Angeles headquarters to the Wilshire Grand Center, the establishment of its newest office in San Diego, and several innovative projects throughout California.

The AC Martin-designed Wilshire Grand Center, the tallest building west of the Mississippi River, is a testament to the firm's commitment to architectural excellence. Its iconic presence in the Los Angeles skyline exemplifies the firm's ability to merge functionality, aesthetics, and sustainability.

The expansion into San Diego signifies AC Martin's strategic approach to meeting the growing demands of clients and communities beyond its Los Angeles headquarters. This new office positions the firm to serve clients in the Southern California region better while fostering closer collaboration and engagement in the architectural landscape of San Diego. Recently, the firm has expanded into Northern California with offices in the Bay Area and Sacramento. A selection of notable projects include:

Commenting on the firm's growth, Tom Hsieh, CEO and President of AC Martin, expressed enthusiasm and gratitude. "The expansion into San Diego and the diversity of projects we've undertaken signify our dedication to pushing the boundaries of architectural excellence. Our team's passion and expertise continue to drive us toward innovative solutions that positively impact the communities we serve."

AC Martin is a California-based architecture, planning, interior architecture, and research firm that uses an integrated design approach to create enduring environments for the 21st century. ­Founded in 1906, AC Martin is one of the oldest firms in California. With a continuous design legacy that spans more than four generations, the firm is still recognized today as a thought and practice leader in the AEC industry.

Contact: Angela Barker, Communications Manager, AC Martin
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 213-614-6198
https://www.acmartin.com

SOURCE AC Martin

