AC MARTIN ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PROMOTIONS AND NEW HIRE

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based architecture firm AC Martin announces recent leadership promotions and a key strategic hire to bolster growth and diversification. These changes reflect the firm's commitment to growth, innovation, and excellence in delivering exceptional design. AC Martin recognizes the strength of these leaders' expertise and the impact they bring to the firm and the industry.

JIM DIXON, AIA, LEED AP, will serve as the Chief Operating Officer. As COO, Jim will oversee operations across the four California offices. He joined the firm in 2012 with nearly 40 years of architectural experience. Jim is a licensed architect with a Bachelor of Architecture from USC's School of Architecture. "Jim grew our residential practice significantly over his tenure, and his leadership as managing principal prepared him excellently for his new role as COO. He will work across the firm to streamline processes bringing our offices and studios together more effectively," notes Tom Hsieh, CEO of AC Martin.

GILBERT ROCCA, RA, has been promoted to Managing Principal, taking over Jim Dixon's responsibilities in the firm's multifamily residential, commercial, industrial, and hospitality studios. Gil joined AC Martin in 2022 with over 30 years of experience in various project types and complexities, ranging from affordable housing and mixed-use to higher education and civic projects. He is a licensed architect with a Bachelor of Architecture from California State Polytechnic, Pomona. Jim Dixon commented, "The diversity of Gil's experience brings a depth of understanding to the managing principal role; his passion for affordable housing offers a guiding spirit for the staff across the studios."

NICCOLÓ BOLDRIN, AIA, NCARB, joins AC Martin as Principal in the Los Angeles office to diversify the higher education practice with his extensive community college and university portfolio. He brings nearly 15 years of design experience across diverse project types, from higher education to commercial, retail, hospitality, multifamily, and interiors. Niccolo is a licensed architect with a Master of Architecture from the University of Cincinnati. Chief Strategy Officer, Bee Rarewala commented, "We are in a growth mode, we are actively diversifying our practice and Niccolo's diverse design experience in community colleges, academic and commercial environments allows us to expedite our diversification strategies."

AC Martin is an architecture, planning, interior architecture, and research firm with offices throughout California.

