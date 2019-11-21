A.C. Moore Releases Screen-Free Holiday Gift Guide

A.C. Moore will offer exclusive 10-hour doorbuster deals in-store from 6-11 p.m. on Thanksgiving (Nov. 28), and from 6-11 a.m. on Black Friday (Nov. 29). A sample of this year's hottest deals include:

Premieré Studio Artist Canvas, Buy One, Get Three Free

$5 Special Edition 21-count Sharpie Marker Set

Special Edition 21-count Sharpie Marker Set Most-wanted new toys: Boppi the Booty Shakin' Llama, $18.88 ; Treasure X Aliens, $12.99

; Treasure X Aliens, $4 Love Nicole Adhesive Vinyl Rolls; $7 Iron-On Rolls (A.C. Moore exclusive)

Love Nicole Adhesive Vinyl Rolls; Iron-On Rolls (A.C. Moore exclusive) Seasons by Nicole 48" Oversized Holiday Porch Signs, $12.88

Nostalgic Giftables including Lite Brite & Pound Puppies, $16.88

Special savings have already launched in stores nationwide and on acmoore.com. Customers can get a sneak peek at A.C. Moore's complete Black Friday sale, and stay up-to-date on weekly specials by viewing the weekly ad page at acmoore.com.

"The holidays are a special time at A.C. Moore," said Anthony Piperno, A.C. Moore President and CEO. "Each year we work hard to provide a large selection of crafts, decor, gifts, and toys that inspire creativity and offer an opportunity to make lasting memories with friends and family."

Black Friday customers can shop the retailer's more than 40,000 arts and crafts products, home decor, special occasion accessories, and kids' activities. College students, teachers, and members of the military receive a 15% discount on purchases every day at A.C. Moore stores. Customers can also join the company's free rewards program which provides $10 back for every $200 spent, as well as a VIP loyalty program that offers customers an additional 5% off every time they shop.

ABOUT A.C. MOORE: Established in Moorestown, N.J. in 1985, A.C. Moore is devoted to being the customer's first choice for product selection, value and service that inspires and fulfills unlimited creative possibilities. For more information, visit acmoore.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Anastasia Barbalios, 856.768.4930 ext. 399

abarbalios@acmoore.com

SOURCE A.C. Moore

Related Links

http://www.acmoore.com

