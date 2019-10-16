A&C Plastics Wins Prestigious Women Who Mean Business Award From the Houston Business Journal

HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The fourth-annual Women Who Mean Business Awards Gala from the Houston Business Journal took place on Oct. 3 to honor the top 25 Houston-area woman-owned businesses. A&C Plastics, a plastic sheeting distributor owned by Carolyn Faulk, won the prestigious award and was honored at the event.

"We would not have won this award without the help of the entire A&C team," said Katie Clapp, President of A&C Plastics. "A combination of hard work, dedication, and service to our customers contributed to winning this award. I am proud to work with such outstanding people."

In order to qualify for the award and be part of the 25 businesses on the list, the company needed to meet the following criteria:

Privately held

For-profit

Woman-owned

Based in the Houston area

area Closed its fifth year by Dec. 31, 2018

A&C Plastics, Inc., was founded by Carolyn Faulk in 1973 and has since become a leading supplier and distributor of plastic sheets, offering more than 3,000 types of plastic products in their three warehouse locations across the country. Although it has experienced tremendous growth since first opening, the company has maintained a set of core values that allows it to create a welcoming workplace for employees and exceptional service for customers. Among these values are a family atmosphere and the drive to never give up.

The full list of award honorees and winners was published in the Oct. 4 weekly edition of the Houston Business Journal.

