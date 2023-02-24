AC Power Announces Kyle Miller as Chief of Staff

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New York City based brownfield solar redeveloper AC Power announced last week that Kyle Miller will be immediately appointed Chief of Staff, moving up from his position as Sr. Director of Project Development where he led the Project Development team. Kyle joined AC Power in January, 2020 as Director of Project Development to help complete the development tasks for three projects under site control that had been awarded a place in the highly competitive New Jersey community solar program.

Kyle Miller, Chief of Staff at AC Power LLC

Kyle excelled in his role and grew to onboarding and overseeing new members of the project development team over the next 3 years. As his experience grew in both the industry and AC Power, he became a trusted voice in leadership and was given more and more responsibility, ultimately leading to his promotion to Chief of Staff.

In the role of Chief of Staff Mr. Miller will lead and oversee programmatic efficiency, effectiveness and excellence across the full spectrum of AC Power's activities as the company continues to grow and take on new, exciting and more challenging projects. "I am so excited to take on this new role and help AC Power achieve all that I know it is capable of. It's an amazing opportunity to help build something important," stated Kyle Miller when asked how he felt about his new position.

CEO and founder, Annika Colston, was equally excited saying, "Kyle has time and time again shown extraordinary leadership while at AC Power. That coupled with his understanding of project development and the company's mission made this a very clear and easy decision. I am looking forward to what this new chapter holds for both him and AC Power."

Kyle Miller holds a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies and Economics from Northeastern University.

About AC Power, LLC

AC Power is a mission-driven solar development company developing in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, maintaining its vision of redeveloping undervalued land, such as landfills and brownfields, to provide renewable energy to local communities. AC Power is a certified WBE.

SOURCE AC Power