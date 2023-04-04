AC POWER ANNOUNCES SALE OF OLD BRIDGE SOLAR PROJECT TO NJR CLEAN ENERGY VENTURES

Global Sanitary Landfill to be Transformed into Clean Energy for 400 Homes a Year

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Sanitary Landfill in Old Bridge Township, New Jersey moved another step closer to becoming a solar energy facility this month with AC Power's sale of the solar project, and its 25-year lease, to NJR Clean Energy Ventures (CEV). Meanwhile, Superfun LLC, an AC Power affiliate, took title to the real estate. This site will become the first New Jersey community solar project in CEV's portfolio and the first superfund site in AC Power's ownership structure.

Boro of Hopatcong Solar Project, another AC Power and NJR Partnership, seen here under construction. It is currently generating clean power for the local community.

"We are excited that this true 'trash-to-treasure' solar project is closer to powering 400 local homes with clean energy," said Annika Colston, AC Power founder and CEO. "NJR CEV, AC Power, and all our Global site redevelopment partners are committed to finding innovative solutions to environmental challenges and working toward a sustainable future. This project would not have been realized without the support of dozens of key partners including Old Bridge Township, the NJ Department of Environmental Protection, U.S. EPA and AC Power's committed consultants and engineers. Despite countless reasons why this project was just too complicated, this group of dedicated stakeholders persevered."

"NR Clean Energy Ventures has a long history of working with AC Power and CS Energy to bring complex solar projects to fruition," said Robert Pohlman, Vice President of NJR CEV. "With projects like Old Bridge – our first New Jersey community solar project – we are committed to repurposing brownfields and other beneficial use sites to create clean energy. Any time we can transform underutilized space to produce renewable energy to benefit customers and advance the state's clean energy goals it is win-win for all."

The Global Sanitary Landfill is a former municipal and non-hazardous industrial waste site that was designated as a Superfund site by the U.S. EPA. The landfill has been inactive since 1984 and a financial burden to the township for decades. AC Power began development of the site in 2020 with the goal of securing community solar offtake for the generated power.

In October 2021, the 2.8-MWdc project was awarded capacity by the NJ Board of Public Utilities in the second year of their highly competitive Community Solar Pilot Program. The program provides subscribers an opportunity to reduce their electricity costs with local renewable, clean energy. The program also ensured that ancillary benefits were deployed in the community with AC Power partnering with Solar One and the County College of Morris (CCM), to sponsor student enrollment in an interactive workforce development program. Students who complete the course can earn an associate level certification from North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP) which will propel these local students into careers in the growing clean energy sector.

CEV is one of the largest solar owner/operators in New Jersey with a portfolio of 64 commercial solar projects in New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Connecticut with a portfolio of more than 430 MW of installed capacity. CEV acquired the Old Bridge project – its first New Jersey community solar project - from AC Power in 2023. AC Power affiliate, Superfun, took title to the land in February 2023. CS Energy, a leading engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) renewable energy firm, will begin construction on the solar facility in June of this year.

VHB an environmental engineering consulting firm, designed an extensive ecological recovery plan for the site, including the creation of pollinator habitats to help improve landscape connectivity, restore natural processes and increase biodiversity.

About AC Power, LLC

AC Power is a mission-driven solar development company in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, with a vision of redeveloping undervalued land to provide renewable energy to local communities. AC Power is a certified WBE.

About NJR Clean Energy Ventures

NJR Clean Energy Ventures (CEV) is the renewable energy subsidiary of New Jersey Resources, a Fortune 1000 company. CEV invests in, owns and operates solar projects and provides residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions. Today, CEV is one of the largest solar owner/operators in New Jersey with a total capacity of more than 430 megawatts.

SOURCE AC Power