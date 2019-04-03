AC Power Granted Another Approval to Develop Solar on Landfills in New Jersey

NEW YORK, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 29, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities granted AC Power its fourth conditional approval since December to develop a 3 MW solar project on a closed landfill in Egg Harbor Township. These four approvals are unique because they grandfather the solar projects under the existing program for solar renewable energy credits (SRECs) that expired in October 2018. These projects will generate SRECs for 15 years versus projects approved after October 2018 that will generate SRECs for 10 years. The projects were submitted to the Board of Public Utilities well before the October deadline and deemed complete, however since the projects are on landfills the review and approvals process is considerably lengthier and the Board Approval was not able to be granted before the deadline. This determination will generate significant value for all stakeholders and bring another 10 MW of renewable power to the state.

The NJ Solar Act encourages development of solar projects on landfills, brownfields and areas of historic fill rather than on open space and farmland. Unfortunately, developing solar on a landfill is much costlier as it requires significantly more permitting and engineering than traditional ground-mounted projects. The construction costs are also higher as the system must be built to ensure long-term viability of the landfill cap. AC Power is currently developing seven solar projects on landfills in New Jersey including Egg Harbor Township, Winslow, Evesham, Hopatcong, Delanco, Edison, and Lafayette with many more in the pipeline.

Annika Colston, President and Founder of AC Power, says, "We agree with the Board of Public Utilities that solar on landfills makes sense and applaud them for recognizing the hard work and considerable time that goes into bringing these projects to construction with their approval for 15-year renewable energy credits."

AC Power, LLC is a woman-owned business that develops renewable energy projects by changing unusable or low value land into revenue-generating, clean energy sites. We partner with property owners who are dedicated to the renewable economy, have vacant or unused land that they'd like to make productive use of and want to generate steady long- term revenues with no upfront or ongoing costs. In 2018, Owens Corning named AC Power its Sustainable Partner of the Year for developing solar on two of its closed landfills in New Jersey.

