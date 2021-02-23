AC Power Submits 31 MW Portfolio to Year Two of New Jersey Community Solar Pilot Program

Administered by the NJBPU, the three-year program will accept over 225 MW of community solar projects to help New Jersey reach its goal of generating 100% clean energy by 2050. The second year of the program is expected to award 150 MW of community solar, doubling the capacity of projects accepted in the first year. Following selection to the first year of the program, AC Power expects two projects to begin construction this spring. A 0.83 MW-dc project on a portion of the closed Kin-Buc Landfill in Edison Township and a 1.43 MW-dc project on a former sand and gravel pit in Deptford Township. AC Power hopes to expand upon these projects with selection of projects from their 31 MW portfolio. The portfolio consists of projects sited on former landfills and resource extraction sites, including a floating solar project at a flooded former quarry.