AC Power Welcomes Christy Searl as Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AC Power LLC, a New York City-based brownfield solar redeveloper, is excited to announce the addition of Christy Searl as Chief Revenue Officer. This new role represents an investment in AC Power's executive leadership team, positioning the mission-driven firm for rapid, sustainable growth. With an impressive career spanning law, finance, business development and strategic planning, Christy brings a wealth of experience and strategic insight to AC Power.

Real Estate and Renewable Energy Veteran Joins AC Power's Leadership Team

As Chief Revenue Officer, Christy will collaborate closely across senior leadership to execute the company's strategic plans through overseeing the business development, project sales and marketing teams to further build and grow the AC Power project portfolio. Her experience and expertise will play a crucial role in AC Power's continued success and expansion.

Prior to joining AC Power, Christy served as a Managing Director in the Originations Group at Leyline Renewable Capital LLC, playing a pivotal role in the energy transition by providing flexible capital solutions to developers of solar and storage. Her expertise in renewable energy finance and business development, coupled with her background as a lawyer and passion for advancing the industry have contributed to her success in driving sustainable growth and innovative business strategies, making her a great fit for AC Power.

"Christy's diverse background and proven track record in the renewable energy sector makes her a valuable addition to our team," said Annika Colston, Founder and CEO of AC Power. "Her experience and passion align perfectly with AC Power's mission to reenergize communities. We are thrilled to have Christy on board to lead sales and further drive our growth initiatives."

Christy's extensive experience includes a notable tenure at Lehman Brothers and the Lehman Brothers Bankruptcy Estate as a Senior Vice President and in-house counsel, where her duties included providing legal services to the energy mergers and acquisitions banking team and the real estate private equity group, and later to the real estate group in the workout of Lehman's legacy development loan portfolio. She has also held key positions at Burford Capital and Global Loan Agency Services (GLAS), where she managed the underwriting group, and headed up business development and US legal functions, respectively. She began her career as a lawyer at Chadbourne and Parke LLP, working on project finance and environmental litigation.

"I am thrilled to join AC Power in this role of Chief Revenue Officer and to work with the management team to guide AC Power through this exciting chapter in its growth. Annika is a proven leader in the brownfields space, and AC Power is well-poised to take advantage of the many incentives in the IRA for development on previously disturbed properties. I look forward to assisting in nurturing AC Power's existing and deep relationships with the solar, remediation and waste industries and to creating new connections. I am so fortunate to have joined a team that is deeply committed to environmental and social justice. AC Power truly 'walks the talk.'"

AC Power is a mission-driven solar development company developing in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, maintaining its vision of redeveloping undervalued land, such as landfills and brownfields, to provide renewable energy to local communities. AC Power is a certified WBE.

