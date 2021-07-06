AC Replacement Company Mooresville Peace Heating and Air Conditioning Offers Advice on When to Replace an HVAC System
In a New Blog Posted on the Peace Heating and Air Conditioning Website, the Company's Founder Discusses When an Air Conditioner Should Be Replaced Instead of Repaired
Jul 06, 2021, 13:33 ET
MOORESVILLE, N.C., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Pysz, co-owner of the AC replacement company in Mooresville, North Carolina Peace Heating and Air Conditioning, recently posted a new blog to the company's website that discusses a topic many homeowners wonder about: HVAC replacement versus repair.
To read the new article in its entirety, please check out https://peaceheatingandairconditioning.com/2021/05/26/where-can-you-find-a-good-ac-replacement-company-in-mooresville/.
As the article notes, people count on their home's A/C system to keep their families cool and comfortable during the summer. At some point, despite carefully following an air conditioner maintenance program, HVAC units will become difficult and/or too costly to repair. Customers will often find Peace Heating And Air Conditioning by performing a google search using the following search terms:
Typically, the first signs that an A/C unit may need repair or replacement include odd noises coming from the unit, an unexpected increase in the power bill, hot air coming out of the unit instead of cold, uneven air distribution, or that the unit simply doesn't work at all.
"Generally, we recommend if you've spent more than 49% of the original purchase price of your system on repairs, it's probably time to consider letting your current system go to that great machine shop in the sky and replacing it with a new system by Ryno, Trane, Honeywell or other well-known, respected brands in the climate control business," the article notes, adding that on average, homeowners can expect their HVAC systems to last 15 to 20 years before needing to be replaced.
When that day comes, the friendly and NATE certified HVAC technicians from Peace Heating and Air Conditioning are ready and able to help; each one is also licensed, bonded, and insured.
About Peace Heating and Air Conditioning:
At Peace Heating And Air Conditioning, they are proud to be the local heating and AC & Heat Service experts, and they have the tools and expertise to install, repair and maintain all the climate control systems people need to breathe easily. Their highly qualified technicians provide only the best service, and they always work with each family's needs and long-term comfort in mind. For more information, please visit https://peaceheatingandairconditioning.com/
Peace Heating and Air Conditioning
131 Overhill Drive, #110
Mooresville, NC 28117
(704) 746-9723
