AC Replacement Company Mooresville Peace Heating and Air Conditioning Offers Advice on When to Replace an HVAC System

MOORESVILLE, N.C., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Pysz, co-owner of the AC replacement company in Mooresville, North Carolina Peace Heating and Air Conditioning, recently posted a new blog to the company's website that discusses a topic many homeowners wonder about: HVAC replacement versus repair.

As the article notes, people count on their home's A/C system to keep their families cool and comfortable during the summer. At some point, despite carefully following an air conditioner maintenance program, HVAC units will become difficult and/or too costly to repair.

Typically, the first signs that an A/C unit may need repair or replacement include odd noises coming from the unit, an unexpected increase in the power bill, hot air coming out of the unit instead of cold, uneven air distribution, or that the unit simply doesn't work at all.

"Generally, we recommend if you've spent more than 49% of the original purchase price of your system on repairs, it's probably time to consider letting your current system go to that great machine shop in the sky and replacing it with a new system by Ryno, Trane, Honeywell or other well-known, respected brands in the climate control business," the article notes, adding that on average, homeowners can expect their HVAC systems to last 15 to 20 years before needing to be replaced.

When that day comes, the friendly and NATE certified HVAC technicians from Peace Heating and Air Conditioning are ready and able to help; each one is also licensed, bonded, and insured.

