ACA International Elects New Officers and Board Members for 2019-2020

MINNEAPOLIS, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During its 2019 Convention & Expo in San Diego, ACA International elected three new members and re-elected three returning members to its Board of Directors along with a slate of new officers for the 2019/2020 term.

The officers elected to serve one-year terms are:

Roger Weiss , president (IFCCE, president of CACi in St. Louis )

, president (IFCCE, president of CACi in ) G. Scott Purcell , president-elect (president of Professional Credit Service in Springfield, Oregon )

, president-elect (president of Professional Credit Service in ) Kevin Baich , treasurer (vice president of Day Knight & Associates in Ballwin, Missouri )

New board members elected by the Council of Delegates:

Christian D. Lehr , co-owner and vice president/chief operating officer of Healthcare Collections-I LLC, in Phoenix (three-year term)

, co-owner and vice president/chief operating officer of Healthcare Collections-I LLC, in (three-year term) Courtney Reynaud , president and CEO, of Creditors Bureau USA , in Fresno, California (three-year term)

, president and CEO, of Creditors Bureau , in (three-year term) Stacy J. Willis , director of operations with Account Management Resources LLC, in Oklahoma City (one-year term)

The Council of Delegates re-elected:

Kevin Baich , vice president of Day Knight & Associates in Ballwin , and the board's new treasurer (see above)

, vice president of Day Knight & Associates in , and the board's new treasurer (see above) Jack W. Brown III , president of Gulf Coast Collection Bureau Inc., in Sarasota, Florida , and ACA's previous board president

, president of Gulf Coast Collection Bureau Inc., in , and ACA's previous board president Gregg Swersky , IFCCE, chief relationship officer with Wakefield & Associates in Knoxville, Tennessee

"The ACA Board of Directors plays a critical role in helping members succeed by driving the association forward to ensure that it retains its position as THE leading voice of the accounts receivable management industry," said Mark Neeb, ACA International CEO. "I truly appreciate the new members stepping into these valuable volunteer leadership roles, and thank them for their efforts to make the industry better for all of us. Furthermore, I look forward to working with the returning members and new officers as we continue the great work we've started in the last year."

ACA International's Board of Directors is made up of 15 elected association members who serve three-year terms. Officers serve one-year terms.

ACA International (ACA), the association of credit and collection professionals, is the largest membership organization in the accounts receivable management industry. Founded in 1939, ACA brings together third-party collection agencies, law firms, asset buying companies, creditors and vendor affiliates, representing tens of thousands of industry professionals. ACA produces a wide variety of products, services and publications, including educational and compliance-related information; and articulates the value of the credit and collection industry to businesses, policymakers and consumers. www.acainternational.org.

