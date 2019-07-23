ACA International Elects New Officers and Board Members for 2019-2020
G. Scott Purcell and Kevin Baich join president Roger Weiss as officers of ACA International's Board of Directors
Jul 23, 2019, 13:33 ET
MINNEAPOLIS, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During its 2019 Convention & Expo in San Diego, ACA International elected three new members and re-elected three returning members to its Board of Directors along with a slate of new officers for the 2019/2020 term.
The officers elected to serve one-year terms are:
- Roger Weiss, president (IFCCE, president of CACi in St. Louis)
- G. Scott Purcell, president-elect (president of Professional Credit Service in Springfield, Oregon)
- Kevin Baich, treasurer (vice president of Day Knight & Associates in Ballwin, Missouri)
New board members elected by the Council of Delegates:
- Christian D. Lehr, co-owner and vice president/chief operating officer of Healthcare Collections-I LLC, in Phoenix (three-year term)
- Courtney Reynaud, president and CEO, of Creditors Bureau USA, in Fresno, California (three-year term)
- Stacy J. Willis, director of operations with Account Management Resources LLC, in Oklahoma City (one-year term)
The Council of Delegates re-elected:
- Kevin Baich, vice president of Day Knight & Associates in Ballwin, and the board's new treasurer (see above)
- Jack W. Brown III, president of Gulf Coast Collection Bureau Inc., in Sarasota, Florida, and ACA's previous board president
- Gregg Swersky, IFCCE, chief relationship officer with Wakefield & Associates in Knoxville, Tennessee
"The ACA Board of Directors plays a critical role in helping members succeed by driving the association forward to ensure that it retains its position as THE leading voice of the accounts receivable management industry," said Mark Neeb, ACA International CEO. "I truly appreciate the new members stepping into these valuable volunteer leadership roles, and thank them for their efforts to make the industry better for all of us. Furthermore, I look forward to working with the returning members and new officers as we continue the great work we've started in the last year."
ACA International's Board of Directors is made up of 15 elected association members who serve three-year terms. Officers serve one-year terms.
ACA International (ACA), the association of credit and collection professionals, is the largest membership organization in the accounts receivable management industry. Founded in 1939, ACA brings together third-party collection agencies, law firms, asset buying companies, creditors and vendor affiliates, representing tens of thousands of industry professionals. ACA produces a wide variety of products, services and publications, including educational and compliance-related information; and articulates the value of the credit and collection industry to businesses, policymakers and consumers. www.acainternational.org.
Contact: Kim Coghill
VP Communications
ACA International
202-374-7535
Coghill@acainternational.org
SOURCE ACA International
