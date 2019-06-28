ACA International Hires Kari Barber to Serve as Corporate Counsel

MINNEAPOLIS, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ACA International, the leading voice of the accounts receivable management industry, announced today that well-known industry legal professional Kari Barber has joined its staff as corporate counsel.

In this role, Barber will manage the association's compliance offerings, be responsible for leading and growing ACA's Industry Advancement Program and support the association's Member Attorney Program and Judicial committees. She brings a wealth of industry experience to ACA, having previously worked as corporate counsel at member company ECMC, a federal student loan creditor also based in Minneapolis.

"I'm truly honored to join the ACA International team as the industry faces new challenges and guidance related to implementation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau debt collection rules— and just as important—possible TCPA reform following the ACA International v. FCC ruling in 2018," said Barber. "As an attorney and lead compliance officer, my goal is to ensure that members have access to accurate, updated information to appropriately work with consumers to recover unpaid, rightfully-owed debts. Accounts receivable management industry professionals help consumers reclaim their financial security and independence by resolving important business matters to the satisfaction of the debtor and creditor."

Barber will work closely with Issa Moe, ACA's general counsel and vice president, legal.

Earlier in her legal career, Barber was the Minnesota Lead Attorney for a law firm that provides all-inclusive debt collection services to a variety of clients.

Barber will join the ACA team at the 2019 Convention & Expo, July 14-16, 2019, in San Diego.

"I look forward to connecting with our members and being a part of an association that works diligently to advance the industry and help members succeed!" Barber said.

ACA International (ACA), the association of credit and collection professionals, is the largest membership organization in the accounts receivable management industry. Founded in 1939, ACA brings together third-party collection agencies, law firms, asset buying companies, creditors and vendor affiliates, representing tens of thousands of industry professionals. ACA produces a wide variety of products, services and publications, including educational and compliance-related information; and articulates the value of the credit and collection industry to businesses, policymakers and consumers. www.acainternational.org.

