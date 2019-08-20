Acabada Launches As The World's First & Only CBD-Infused Activewear Brand

Each Acabada collection will be a limited-edition line available only until all units are sold. Future collections will feature new pieces, styles and colorways, with the brand's second drop this October. Taking inspiration from the streets of New York City, Acabada ProActiveWear's first line includes high-performance sports bras, tops, leggings, shorts, jackets and bodysuits, all designed to be worn day into night. Ranging from black and white to gunmetal grey, with different colors and styles launching with each drop, these CBD-infused garments are constructed from sustainable, luxe fabrics in both high shine and matte finishes, with prices starting at $120 for sports bras and tanks, $160 for leggings, and $250 for jackets and jumpsuits. " Our variety of garments were designed with the active woman in mind, providing her the opportunity to not only workout in high-fashion styles, but also continue her day in luxurious fabrics that are breathable and move with her," says Katrina Petrillo, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer at Acabada ProActiveWear.

With over 30 years in the apparel industry, Acabada CEO and Co-Founder Seth Baum recognized the positive effects of CBD on pain and inflammation and the fact that top athletes embrace the active ingredient as a part of their training and recovery ritual. Baum assembled a team of experienced fashion designers, including Co-Founder and CCO Katrina Petrillo, and together they created a high fashion yet innovative product that is primed to disrupt the market. "While typical CBD products such as tinctures and edibles are growing exponentially in popularity, we began to envision a product that addressed health and wellness through a different lens. By physically infusing CBD into our garments, our product lives at the intersection of fashion, fitness, and wellness," says Baum.

Through a scientific process called microencapsulation, Acabada strategically infuses CBD molecules into luxe, high-performance fabrics by wrapping microscopic droplets of zero-THC, hemp-derived CBD with a protective coating. Using a patented textile finishing treatment, the microcapsules bond to the fibers in the fabric. Strategically placed within the garments to align with muscle groups, the microcapsules gradually open over time as each layer meets with friction from your skin. When the individual capsules break open, the CBD is released and trans-dermally absorbed, where it interacts with your body's endocannabinoid system (ECS) to help regulate and reduce pain and inflammation caused by physical activities. While microencapsulation has been used to infuse apparel with ingredients such as aloe vera, antioxidants and fragrances, Acabada's innovation has shifted this conventional process into the wellness category to provide all of the natural healing benefits associated with CBD.

"Just like CBD is infused in our activewear, the letters CBD are in our name aCaBaDa," explains Baum. "Acabada comes from the Portuguese word for 'finish,' Acabar, perfectly telling the story that our fabrics have been finished with CBD."

Each garment from Acabada ProActiveWear contains up to 25 grams of zero-THC, lab-certified, 99.9% pure CBD, which will allow the benefits to last through 40 high-intensity wear and wash cycles. As customers approach 40 wears and washes, they can choose to sustainably recycle their CBD-infused garments through Acabada's upcycling program, where the recycled, synthetic fabrics will be repurposed where needed as commercial materials. With this program customers will also receive a 30% exclusive discount on their next Acabada ProActiveWear purchase.

To access the presale on August 20th, visit www.AcabadaActive.com and enter code LIVEINCBD. The full collection will be available for purchase online starting August 22nd, as well as at the following limited-time retail pop-ups: Come Back Daily (381 Broadway, NYC) on Wednesday, August 21st and Thursday, August 22nd; and Gurney's Montauk Resort (290 Old Montauk Hwy, NY) on Friday, August 23rd through Sunday, August 25th.

For more information about Acabada ProActiveWear, please visit www.AcabadaActive.com, and follow Acabada on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Acabada ProActiveWear

Born in 2019, Acabada ProActiveWear is the world's first and only CBD-infused activewear brand, committed to creating innovative, luxury apparel for the proactive woman. Designed in New York and made in Portugal, Acabada infuses luxe fabrics with the highest quality, organic CBD, to ensure that women will look, feel and perform at their best. Taking inspiration from the streets of New York City, Acabada ProActiveWear's collection includes high-performance sports bras, tops, leggings, shorts, jackets and bodysuits, all designed to be worn day into night. Ranging from black and white to gunmetal grey, with different colors and styles launching with each limited-edition drop, these CBD-infused garments are constructed from sustainable, luxe fabrics in both high shine and matte finishes. With Acabada ProActiveWear, recovery starts from the moment women get dressed by helping to fight soreness and promote healing before their first squat, lunge or crunch.

