Acacia Network's Annual Gala

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acacia Network's long-standing history of serving communities is celebrated once a year at our Annual Gala taking place October 16, 2019, from 6:30 pm to 11:00 pm at the New York Midtown Hilton Hotel. This annual event raises awareness and funds for the important work that Acacia does throughout New York State as well as in Connecticut, Maryland, Florida, Georgia, Washington, Arkansas and Puerto Rico. Nearly 500 people gather to celebrate the organization's top partners and advocates, showcasing their contributions to our work and the communities we serve.

MEET OUR HONOREES:

COMMUNITY APPRECIATION AWARD

This year's Community Service Award is presented to Denise Scott for her commitment and dedication to our work in New York and Puerto Rico. A community leader, activist, and major supporter of Minority-run developers, Ms. Scott has advised, assisted and supported Acacia Network in becoming the premiere nonprofit developer it is today.

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Congratulations to our Lifetime Achievement Awardee Hector Diaz. Mr. Diaz is a trailblazer in the Latino community and has helped advocate and advance policies, innovations, programs and services for the all residents of New York State. Hector has been a partner to Acacia Network since its inception and his work set the stage for much of what we do at Acacia today!

"We are just a few weeks away from the 2019 Acacia Gala where we will honor local and national leaders and influencers whose work positively impacts our communities. Come celebrate with us and acknowledge the power of leaders as advocates and innovators!" stated Raul Russi, President & CEO Acacia Network.

About Acacia Network, Inc.

Acacia Network, an integrated care organization with offices in New York City, Buffalo, Albany, and Syracuse in New York State, as well as Florida, Maryland, Tennessee, Georgia, Connecticut, Arkansas and Puerto Rico, is the leading Latino integrated care non-profit in the nation. The Network incorporates 60+ affiliates, managed under one executive and senior leadership team. With 63 years of combined experience, Acacia Network has demonstrated ability to scale high quality, comprehensive services for thousands of the most vulnerable residents in the communities we serve. Our mission is realized through three main service delivery systems: Primary Health Care, Behavioral Health Care, and Housing.

