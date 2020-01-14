Acacia Waller Joins Triblio as VP of Customer Success

RESTON, Va., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Triblio, the industry leader in account-based marketing (ABM), is pleased to announce the appointment of Acacia Waller as Vice President of Customer Success.

Ms. Waller will drive the team forward as they continue to create and execute personalized ABM success plans for each customer. She will remain focused on maintaining Triblio's industry-leading retention rates as the company continues to grow. The Customer Success team is committed to supporting customers' individual goals in every stage of their ABM program.

Prior to joining Triblio, Waller served as the VP of Professional Services for Fishbowl Inc, a marketing and advertising company located in Alexandria, Virginia. Under her leadership, services revenue increased by nearly 25%. Additionally, she played an integral role in the overall growth of the business through the expansion of key company partnerships.

"We are thrilled to have Acacia join Triblio. Her extensive background in customer success and marketing are an ideal fit to serve ABM practitioners, and she has an outstanding track record of building teams and systems that deliver great customer experiences," said Andre Yee, Triblio's Founder and CEO.

Waller will work alongside Andrew Mahr, Chief Customer Officer, to expand Triblio's existing ABM Success methodologies, identify new training and educational opportunities for customers, and translate customer feedback into the product planning cycle.

"I've never seen a company more focused on the success of its customers than Triblio," Waller explained. "We want to help solve all of the challenges that keep marketers up at night. As the demand for ABM continues to increase, I'm excited to be part of an innovative company that's committed to making an impact that matters for the industry and its customers."

To continue to learn more about Triblio's account-based marketing platform, please visit Triblio's website and read Waller's blog post on her journey to customer success, her plan for her team, and how CS functions similarly to ABM: https://triblio.com/an-interview-with-acacia-waller-vp-customer-success/

About Triblio

Triblio's Account-Based Marketing (ABM) platform orchestrates marketing and sales campaigns at every stage of the purchase journey. In a single platform, Triblio combines account-based advertising, web personalization, and sales activation features to orchestrate campaigns across multiple channels. These campaign tools and analytics run on a proprietary AI-powered purchase intent engine that scores the level of interest each account has in making a purchase. With Triblio, customers like FinancialForce, Plex, and Trapeze Group scale 1:1 account targeting to grow awareness, engagement, and pipeline within their target accounts. Triblio's ABM platform has won CODiE awards for 3 years in a row. To learn more, visit www.triblio.com

