Academic and Corporate LMS Market In US| Adobe Inc. and Aptara Inc. emerge as key contributors | Technavio
Jul 05, 2021, 20:50 ET
NEW YORK, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the academic and corporate LMS market in the US and it is poised to grow by USD 8.93 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 24% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by End-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
Corporates are anticipated to lead the end-user segment during the forecast period.
- What are the major trends in the market?
The increased emphasis on the digitization of education is notably driving the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of almost 24%.
- What is the key market challenge?
Uncertainty in selecting an LMS will impede the market growth during the forecast period.
- Who are the key market players?
Adobe Inc., Aptara Inc., Blackboard Inc., City & Guilds Group, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., Instructure Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Skillsoft Ltd. are some of the major market participants.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Although the increased emphasis on the digitization of education, implementation of cloud-based corporate LMS, and need for cost-effective LMS will offer immense growth opportunities, uncertainty in selecting an LMS may impede the market growth. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Academic and Corporate LMS Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation
Academic and Corporate LMS Market in the US is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Corporates
- Higher Education Institutions
- K-12 Schools
- Application
- Content Management
- Student Management
- Performance Management
- Others
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70653
Academic and Corporate LMS Market in US 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The academic and corporate LMS market in US report covers the following areas:
- Academic and Corporate LMS Market in US Size
- Academic and Corporate LMS Market in US Trends
- Academic and Corporate LMS Market in US Industry Analysis
This study identifies the emergence of mobile learning as one of the prime reasons driving the academic and corporate LMS market growth in the US during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Academic and Corporate LMS Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the academic and corporate LMS market growth in the US during the next five years
- Estimation of the academic and corporate LMS market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the academic and corporate LMS market in the US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of academic and corporate LMS market vendors in the US
