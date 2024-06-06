Academic E-Learning Market size is set to grow by USD 259 billion from 2024-2028, Launch of new online degrees to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global academic E-learning market size is estimated to grow by USD 259 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 23.35% during the forecast period. The shift from Adobe Flash Player to HTML5 in the e-learning industry is a significant business trend. Apple, Facebook, and SAP have ceased support for Flash, leading content creators to adopt HTML5.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global academic e-Learning market 2024-2028

This transition is driven by HTML5's mobile compatibility, offline storage capabilities, and security advantages over Flash. E-learning service providers use HTML5 authoring tools to optimize courses for various screen sizes and enhance the learning experience on mobile devices. The gradual abandonment of Flash and the widespread adoption of HTML5 will continue to shape the academic e-learning market.

Get detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Deployment (On-premises and Cloud-based), End-user (Higher education and K12), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled 51Talk English International Inc., Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Berlitz Corp., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Inc, EF Education First Ltd., inlingua International Ltd., Instructure Holdings Inc., LearnWorlds CY Ltd., MPS Ltd., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, SAI Global Pty. Ltd., Sanako, TAL Education Group, Teachable Inc., Udemy Inc., VIPKID HK Ltd., and WhiteHat Education Technology Pvt ltd

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The academic e-learning market is experiencing significant growth, with technologies like semantics, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality leading the way. These technologies enable personalized learning experiences, making education more accessible and effective. Cloud-based solutions are also popular, allowing students to access content from anywhere. Infrastructures like classrooms and libraries are being transformed into digital spaces, making education more convenient.

Additionally, the trend towards microlearning and adaptive learning is gaining traction, allowing students to learn at their own pace and in smaller, manageable chunks. Overall, the academic e-learning market is evolving rapidly, offering new opportunities for innovation and growth.

Market Challenges

The cost of creating academic e-learning courses varies based on the instructional design model. For instance, courses for children have lower costs due to basic content, while those for higher education levels incur higher costs due to more lectures and tutor interactions. The development process includes SMEs, instructional design team, project management team, and technical staff specialists, each with significant variable costs.

Designing stages, such as content creation, lecture and visual content, and practical assessments, total approximately USD11,000 . Internet deployment and regular updates increase costs further, with an average hourly production cost of USD18,000 . These high development costs may delay market growth during the forecast period.

. Internet deployment and regular updates increase costs further, with an average hourly production cost of . These high development costs may delay market growth during the forecast period. The academic e-learning market is experiencing significant growth, with various players offering digital content and tools for students. However, challenges persist in delivering effective and engaging learning experiences. One major challenge is ensuring accessibility and affordability for all students, particularly those in developing countries.

Another issue is maintaining student engagement and motivation, as online learning can be less interactive than traditional classroom settings. Additionally, ensuring data security and privacy is crucial, as educational institutions and students share sensitive information. Lastly, keeping up with technological advancements and integrating new tools and platforms can be a complex and ongoing process.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

Deployment 1.1 On-premises

1.2 Cloud-based End-user 2.1 Higher education

2.2 K12 Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 On-premises- The on-premises academic e-learning market allows educational institutions to fully own and customize e-learning modules. This segment's growth is driven by end-to-end quality control and enhanced data security. However, it faces challenges such as longer implementation times, higher maintenance costs, and limited scalability. Despite these drawbacks, the market is expected to grow steadily due to the benefits of on-premises solutions. Educational institutions value the control and security these solutions provide, making them a preferred choice for many.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

In the rapidly evolving academic e-learning market, traditional methods are being replaced by innovative technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning. IoT devices, including Smartphones and mobile learning technologies, are revolutionizing content delivery modes. Cloud-based platforms enable unlimited access to educational materials, transcending geographical boundaries.

Bandwidths continue to expand, ensuring seamless learning experiences. Corporate learning is embracing these advancements, shifting from conventional methods to more efficient and effective e-learning solutions. The Internet plays a pivotal role in connecting learners to a wealth of knowledge, making education more accessible and convenient than ever before.

Market Research Overview

The Academic E-Learning Market encompasses a variety of digital educational resources and technologies used for teaching and learning in higher education institutions. These include interactive multimedia courses, learning management systems, digital libraries, and virtual classrooms. The market is driven by the increasing demand for flexible and accessible education, as well as the integration of technology into the classroom.

Additionally, the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in education is gaining traction, offering personalized learning experiences and improved student outcomes. The market is also influenced by government initiatives and funding for digital education, as well as advancements in mobile technology and broadband infrastructure. Overall, the Academic E-Learning Market is a dynamic and evolving industry that is transforming the way we learn and teach.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Deployment

On-premises



Cloud-based

End-user

Higher Education



K12

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio