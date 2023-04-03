Academic e-learning market size to grow by USD 147.89 billion between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by launch of new online degrees - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The academic e-learning market is set to grow by USD 147.89 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 17.5%. The market is driven by the launch of new online degrees. The increasing acceptance of online courses has led educational institutions across the world to launch online degrees. For instance, the University of Wisconsin-Madison added four more degrees to UW-Madison Online. The new fully online degree programs include bachelor's degrees in management, human resources, marketing, and consumer behavior and marketplace studies. Similarly, in June 2021, the University of the Arts London launched 30 new online and low-residency degrees. The introduction of such new online degrees is increasing the number of student enrollments. All these factors are driving the growth of the market. The report on the academic e-learning market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. Gain access to a detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters. Download a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Academic E-Learning Market 2023-2027

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The academic e-learning market is segmented by deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), end-user (higher education and k12), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth will be significant in the on-premise segment during the forecast period. On-premise solutions provide end-to-end quality control and data security capabilities to end users. The data is more secure in on-premise solutions compared to public cloud-based solutions, as servers containing academic e-learning modules are completely owned and managed by the end user. Such benefits are driving the growth of the segment.

By region, North America will account for 35% of the market growth during the forecast period. The region is home to several prominent vendors, including Adobe, Providence Equity Partners, and Instructure. Vendors operating in the region are investing in new technologies to provide increased flexibility in the academic sector. In addition, the rising awareness of the benefits of adaptive e-learning and increasing acceptance of online degrees are driving the growth of the academic e-learning market in North America.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters.

The academic e-learning market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

The global academic e-learning market is fragmented due to the presence of well-diversified international and regional vendors. International vendors are increasing their footprint across the world. This creates significant challenges for regional vendors that cannot compete based on quality, technology, and price. The competitive environment is expected to intensify over the forecast period, with the increasing number of product and service extensions, M&As, and innovations in technology by leading global and regional vendors. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - The company offers academic e-learning services such as K-12 school education, tutoring services, international education programs, and online educational offerings.

- The company offers academic e-learning services such as K-12 school education, tutoring services, international education programs, and online educational offerings. Berlitz Corp. - The company offers academic e-learning for businesses and education institutions.

- The company offers academic e-learning for businesses and education institutions. D2L Corp. - The company offers academic e-learning services to students and professionals both online and in person.

- The company offers academic e-learning services to students and professionals both online and in person. EF Education First Ltd. - The company offers academic e-learning for cultural exchange, academic achievements, and educational travels.

- The company offers academic e-learning for cultural exchange, academic achievements, and educational travels. 51Talk English International Inc.

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

inlingua International Ltd.

Instructure Holdings Inc.

LearnWorlds CY Ltd.

MPS Ltd.

NIIT Ltd

Pearson Plc

Providence Equity Partners LLC

SAI Global Pty. Ltd.

Sanako Oy

TAL Education Group

Teachable, Inc

Udemy Inc

VIPKID HK Ltd.

WhiteHat Education Technology Pvt ltd

Academic E-Learning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 147.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.99 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 51Talk English International Inc., Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Berlitz Corp., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., EF Education First Ltd., inlingua International Ltd., Instructure Holdings Inc., LearnWorlds CY Ltd., MPS Ltd., NIIT Ltd, Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, SAI Global Pty. Ltd., Sanako Oy, TAL Education Group, Teachable, Inc, Udemy Inc, VIPKID HK Ltd., and WhiteHat Education Technology Pvt ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

