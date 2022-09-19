Academic e-Learning Market to Grow at a CAGR of 12.4% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Academic eLearning Market is Segmented by Type (Online, Blended ), by Application ( K-12 , Higher Education , Vocational): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Education Category.

The global academic e-learning market size was USD 5.67 Billion in 2021, which will grow with a CAGR of 12.4% from 2022-2028.

Major factors driving the growth of the Academic eLearning Market:

The growing adoption of eLearning in higher education and the associated benefits in terms of retention, time and cost savings, consistency, and AI-powered personalization will drive the market's growth.

The covid 19 accelerated the adoption of online learning platforms in educational institutions, bolstering the market's growth.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE GLOBAL ACADEMIC ELEARNING MARKET

eLearning techniques are becoming universal in higher education due to the rise of non-traditional learners who desire flexibility in geographical location, scheduling, and accessibility. This is driving the expansion of the academic eLearning market. Sudden changes in work or family circumstances prevent students from taking up courses on campus. The online learning tools provide greater access and wide scope in course offerings. This increases enrolment and improves an institution's reputation. Students and teachers benefit from an enriching collaboration.

eLearning facilitates learners to access content anytime, anywhere. The courses can fit comfortably in the busy schedules of people and are cost-effective propelling companies to invest in the infrastructure thereby driving the growth of the academic eLearning market. Enterprises are able to save significant amounts on accommodation and travel costs for learners and instructors. There is no requirement for printed material leading to a reduction in carbon footprint.

Modern learners are preferring smaller chunks of interactive content. Video and podcasts are picked up over text-based manuals. Designers are able to make the content more engaging, helping students retain information better and apply the concepts in the real world. Moreover, eLearning adapts to the approach and style of any instructor. Face-to-face sessions become smooth and the entire system is scalable. More learners are taking up online courses and the learning structure is being rolled out to as many corporate employees as possible surging the growth of the academic eLearning market during the forecast period. Additionally, online learning offers a standardized and consistent training experience.

Personalization is the biggest benefit of online learning thereby attracting massive attention from students all over the world. This is spurring the growth of the academic eLearning market. Learners can learn at their own pace and remain invested in the course. The inbuilt AI system analyzes the preference of individual students and offers recommendations using suitable content types( text, audio, video, etc) to increase productivity and engagement. Furthermore, using the right AI-powered skill map the system detects the competency level and inconsistencies preparing students to achieve better results quickly.

The sudden onset of the covid 19 pandemic forced educational institutions to embrace e-Learning platforms for education and training. Students went home and the mandated lockdowns led to Edtech companies moving their focus towards digitization and expanding online courses for helping students and employees. The increased uptake is driving the growth of the academic eLearning market. On the other hand, public organizations and corporations introduced skill learning initiatives. Students had plenty of courses to choose from for completing assessments online.

ACADEMIC ELEARNING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on product type, the online segment is expected to dominate the academic eLearning market share with a 90% penetration.

Based on application, higher education will be the most lucrative and hold 51.8% market share in 2019.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific segment will grow the highest in the academic eLearning market share due to rising acceptance of online learning and key players expanding their services rapidly.

Key Companies:

Berlitz

Blackboard

D2L

Instructure

GP Strategies

2U Inc

Wiley (Knewton)

SAI Global

Cornerstone

Udemy

LearnWorlds

Teachabl

