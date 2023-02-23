Academic e-learning market to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% by 2027, Launch of new online degrees to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global academic e-learning market size is estimated to grow by USD 147.89 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 35% of the market's growth. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 55.57 billion. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the historic market data from 2017 to 2021 Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Academic E-Learning Market 2023-2027

Academic e-learning market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on deployment (On-premises and Cloud-based), and end-user (Higher education and K12).

The on-premise segment by deployment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. End-to-end quality control and data security capabilities are driving the growth of the on-premises e-learning solutions segment. Servers that contain academic e-learning modules are owned and managed by the buyer's educational institution. As a result, the data is more secure when compared to a public cloud-based solution. In addition, servers containing e-learning modules are located within educational institutions, which enables easy access to e-learning modules. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global academic e-learning market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global academic e-learning market.

North America is estimated to account for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The e-learning model is considered a learning process wherein students can use new technologies, which is increasing its adoption in the region. Moreover, companies are investing in new technologies. Therefore, students can learn using advanced technologies while exploring a virtual learning environment. Many universities in the region have launched online degree microlearning, and the adoption of m-learning will be the key trend in the region during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Academic e-learning market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The launch of new online degrees is driving the market growth.

is driving the market growth. Academic institutions globally are launching online degrees, with the growing acceptance and enrollment of online courses.

For instance, in June 2021 , the University of the Arts London launched 30 new online and low-residency degrees.

, the London launched 30 new online and low-residency degrees. Similarly, in February 2022 , the University of Sydney partnered with 2U to offer four online postgraduate degrees.

, the partnered with 2U to offer four online postgraduate degrees. Thus, the growing enrollment of online courses is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The emergence of HTML5 as the main programming language for content authoring is the primary trend in the market.

is the primary trend in the market. With the increasing penetration of smartphones and mobile learning, content developers in the industry prefer Hypertext Markup Language 5 (HTML5) to Adobe Flash Player.

HTML5 is mobile-friendly. By using HMTL5 authoring tools, e-learning service providers can adapt their courses to various screen sizes and create smart meta tags to optimize their e-learning courses for mobile devices.

HTML5 offers offline storage so that learners can download the e-learning course and access it without the Internet. Hence, the adoption of the HTML5 authoring tool by content developers will be a key trend in the market.

Major challenges hindering market growth

High development cost associated with e-learning courses is challenging the market growth.

is challenging the market growth. The development and design costs of academic e-learning courses include consultation with SMEs on content creation, designing lecture and visual content, and development of practical assessments.

Academic e-learning courses should be updated on a regular basis to keep up with the latest trends. Moreover, developing academic e-learning courses for different target learners is also expensive.

Therefore, the high cost associated with e-learning is expected to slow down the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses- Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this academic e-learning market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the academic e-learning market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the academic e-learning market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the academic e-learning market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of academic e-learning market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Academic E-Learning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 161 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 147.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.99 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 51Talk English International Inc., Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Berlitz Corp., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., EF Education First Ltd., inlingua International Ltd., Instructure Holdings Inc., LearnWorlds CY Ltd., MPS Ltd., NIIT Ltd, Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, SAI Global Pty. Ltd., Sanako Oy, TAL Education Group, Teachable, Inc, Udemy Inc, VIPKID HK Ltd., and WhiteHat Education Technology Pvt ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Browse for Technavio consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global academic e-learning market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global academic e-learning market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

6.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Higher education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Higher education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Higher education - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Higher education - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 K12 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on K12 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on K12 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on K12 - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on K12 - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Exhibit 108: Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 111: Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 Berlitz Corp.

Exhibit 113: Berlitz Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Berlitz Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Berlitz Corp. - Key offerings

12.5 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Exhibit 116: Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 D2L Corp.

Exhibit 119: D2L Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 120: D2L Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: D2L Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 122: D2L Corp. - Key offerings

12.7 EF Education First Ltd.

Exhibit 123: EF Education First Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: EF Education First Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: EF Education First Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Instructure Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 126: Instructure Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Instructure Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Instructure Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 MPS Ltd.

Exhibit 129: MPS Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: MPS Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: MPS Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: MPS Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 NIIT Ltd

Exhibit 133: NIIT Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 134: NIIT Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: NIIT Ltd - Key news



Exhibit 136: NIIT Ltd - Key offerings

12.11 Pearson Plc

Exhibit 137: Pearson Plc - Overview



Exhibit 138: Pearson Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Pearson Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Pearson Plc - Segment focus

12.12 Providence Equity Partners LLC

Exhibit 141: Providence Equity Partners LLC - Overview



Exhibit 142: Providence Equity Partners LLC - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Providence Equity Partners LLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Providence Equity Partners LLC - Segment focus

12.13 SAI Global Pty. Ltd.

Exhibit 145: SAI Global Pty. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 146: SAI Global Pty. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: SAI Global Pty. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 TAL Education Group

Exhibit 148: TAL Education Group - Overview



Exhibit 149: TAL Education Group - Business segments



Exhibit 150: TAL Education Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: TAL Education Group - Segment focus

12.15 Udemy Inc

Exhibit 152: Udemy Inc - Overview



Exhibit 153: Udemy Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Udemy Inc - Key news



Exhibit 155: Udemy Inc - Key offerings

12.16 VIPKID HK Ltd.

Exhibit 156: VIPKID HK Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 157: VIPKID HK Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: VIPKID HK Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 WhiteHat Education Technology Pvt ltd

Exhibit 159: WhiteHat Education Technology Pvt ltd - Overview



Exhibit 160: WhiteHat Education Technology Pvt ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: WhiteHat Education Technology Pvt ltd - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 162: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 163: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 164: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 165: Research methodology



Exhibit 166: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 167: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 168: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

