Academic Enrollment Veteran Joshua Tefft to Join ProspectCloud's Higher Education Practice

WESTON, Fla., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of our commitment to delivering value to institutions of Higher Education, ProspectCloud has recruited Joshua Tefft, former AVP of Enrollment at Quincy College, to join the firm's Higher Education practice.

"Josh isn't just an enrollment executive, he's a builder," said ProspectCloud CEO Oren Pinhas. "That mindset makes him invaluable to programs in bringing a recruitment strategy from idea to execution. With this strategic hire, we are serving our higher education clients with an even deeper understanding of their unique challenges in building prospective student pipelines, community, and tuition revenue."

"I'm excited to work with innovative program leaders who are thriving in the face of a trend in declining enrollment." said Tefft. "It's a new and sometimes emotional experience for schools to remove the gatekeeper and have direct access to the exact candidates they've been praying would find them. More than ever before, motivation cases are playing a larger role in how schools think about the upper funnel and I am eager to help enrollment professionals multiply their impact through the application of ProspectCloud's uniquely tailored services. The challenge that I love the most is the more nuanced work … finding the AP clerk who is looking to become the Assistant Controller or the founder of an early-stage company who needs greater leadership and business knowledge to be a more effective CEO."

About ProspectCloud

ProspectCloud is a specialized lead research organization providing bespoke market research and analysis, lead information, and communications consulting for High Growth, Technology, Political, Business, Healthcare and Higher Education clients. We help our clients discover the deeper connective tissue between their best customers to identify and source their ideal sales contacts. We curate high proclivity sales leads and educate clients on humanizing the upper funnel to create authentic relationships between brands and customers. ProspectCloud consulting empowers clients with the access and know how to go beyond traditional direct marketing efforts to effectively use email, social media, and other channels to develop contacts into community. Our clients are not marketing hammers that see every prospect as a nail. For thoughtful marketers seeking to spend time only with their most promising opportunities, ProspectCloud customizes solutions that transform prospects into purchasers.

Higher Education Practice

The "learner first" mission of ProspectCloud's Higher Education Practice is to facilitate a symbiotic relationship that serves our clients most valued stakeholder: prospective students. With ProspectCloud, graduate school Enrollment, Admissions, and Marketing leaders unlock new recruitment pipelines with high quality prospective students and build authentic connections between the pre-active student, the employer community and their university. 400+ Masters, MBA, and Executive programs have successfully engaged with ProspectCloud to increase inquiry generation and applicant diversity while reducing their cost per enroll and their dependency on search services, test taker lists, and over-broad media purchases.

