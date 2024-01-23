DENTON, Texas, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AcademicInfluence.com is pleased to announce their article, "America's 15 Most Technologically Advanced Colleges." This article features schools from around the country that are known not only for their academic excellence, but their cutting-edge technology. In the digital age, these technologically advanced universities are at the forefront of progress and create incredible research and online learning opportunities.

How Academic Influence Ranks Programs

Academic Influence Ranks America’s 15 Most Technologically Advanced Colleges

Using its proprietary InfluenceRanking™ Engine—innovative machine-learning technology that objectively measures a school's influence through its students, faculty, staff, and alumni—Academic Influence ranks academic persons, institutions, and disciplinary programs. The schools listed in this article are ranked according to unbiased criteria to create a more accurate and fair ranking. Although the most technologically advanced colleges can be prone to change as technologies themselves evolve, there are a few programs that have continuously remained at the forefront of technological breakthroughs.

How Technology Impacts the Classroom

Academic Influence writes that the COVID-19 pandemic greatly impacted the way technology was used in the classroom. With this disruption to traditional education, colleges had to find a different way of creating a functioning and quality learning environment. The creation and improvement of learning tools for the online learning world made an inclusive, accessible environment where both educators and students are supported in their online learning and teaching.

Today, almost all colleges and universities offer at least a few online classes, with many offering entire degrees online. The number of online students post-pandemic has significantly risen and schools have learned to shift accordingly. With this shift comes the rise of new software and tools for online students. The need for new technology has caused the necessary tools to be researched, perfected, and put into use.

Importance of Technology in Higher Education

The rise of technology in the classroom has created many advantages for higher education institutions. One major advantage is accessibility. Because advanced software and audio/visual equipment is now available from the comfort of a student's home, many people who might not have had the flexibility or ability to enroll in a degree are now able to. New technology also might make higher education cheaper for students as they can now partake in virtual education, significantly reducing the cost of tuition and fees.

However, even though there are many positives with the rise of technology, there are also pitfalls these institutions must watch out for. For example, there might be a lack of training with the new technological tools. If instructors are unfamiliar with artificial intelligence, schools must ensure proper training is given so that this technology can be properly integrated into the curriculum. Additionally, technology is expensive and there might be some schools that simply cannot afford to purchase this equipment. While there are disadvantages to the rise of technology in education, students must be aware of the implications staying up-to-date with technology will have on their education and future career.

Schools Ranked in Academic Influence's Article

All the schools Academic Influence lists in this ranking are known for their advanced technology and their history of having world-class faculty and staff in advanced research facilities. As these institutions continually advance towards technological breakthroughs, students and staff remain at the top of their field and are able to navigate the ever-changing fields of artificial intelligence, online learning, and innovative technologies. The schools listed in this ranking are known for their academic excellence and technological superiority. The schools and their rankings are listed as follows:

Massachusetts Institute of Technology California Institute of Technology Stanford University Carnegie Mellon University University of Southern California Arizona State University Columbia University Harvard University Cornell University University of California, Los Angeles Georgia Tech Purdue University Princeton University Georgia State University Colorado School of Mines

See the full ranking of America's 15 Most Technologically Advanced Colleges .

