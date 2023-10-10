Academic Influence Ranks Masters Programs with No Bachelors Requirement

DENTON, Texas, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Academic Influence is pleased to announce their article, "How to Earn Your Master's Degree Without Your Bachelor's Degree". This article features schools that offer master's degrees for those who do not have a bachelor's degree. The aim of this article is to showcase alternatives for students seeking higher education and working towards their career goals.

How Academic Influence Ranks Programs

Academic Influence Academic Influence

Using its proprietary InfluenceRanking™ Engine—innovative machine-learning technology that objectively measures a school's influence through its students, faculty, staff, and alumni—Academic Influence ranks academic persons, institutions, and disciplinary programs. The programs listed in this article are ranked according to unbiased criteria, creating a more trustworthy ranking. By measuring objectively, Academic Influence is able to guide students towards programs that will offer the best options available according to how much they can afford, desired timeline, and academic rigor.

How to Pursue a Master's Without a Bachelor's Degree

Academic Influence writes that while a bachelor's degree is usually required for acceptance into most master's programs, there are other options available if certain criteria is met. For those wishing to go straight into a master's program, prospective students will need a strong professional resume and professional credentials to show that they have the ability to succeed in a rigorous course of study. Additionally, some graduate programs will conclude that a combination of relevant experience, degree credits, and certifications equal what students would have learned in a bachelor's program, thus opening the door to pursuing a master's degree.

Another possibility is for students to pursue a course of study that merges an undergraduate degree with a graduate degree. There are various formats for these kinds of programs, including integrated master's programs, combined programs, and master's five-year programs. Applicable to all of these options, when a student is accepted into the bachelor's program, they are automatically accepted into the master's program as well. These types of courses of study might have classes and internship requirements that count towards both the bachelor's and master's program, creating an integrated degree. To be accepted into these types of programs, students must showcase their prior ability to succeed in intellectually intense environments.

Academic Influence discusses that there might be certain fields more likely to offer master's programs that do not require a bachelor's degree. Typically, these are advanced professional degrees, such as nursing or computer science. In these fields, relevant experience and certifications can aid in students having the necessary qualifications to pursue a master's.

Advantages of Pursuing a Master's Without a Bachelor's

There are many advantages for students being able to go straight into a master's program without a bachelor's degree. Students who pursue a master's degree without a bachelor's incur less debt as they are only having to pay for one degree. Additionally, since the time for finishing a master's alone could be significantly less than finishing both a bachelor's and master's degree, students can more quickly enter into their career field. This enables them to start earning faster and quickens their chances of earning promotions in the field of their choice.

Schools Ranked in Academic Influence's Article

Whether students choose to jump into a master's program right away or take the more traditional route of earning a bachelor's followed by a master's degree, it is important for students to choose programs that are in line with their goals and will set them up for a successful career. All the schools in Academic Influence's ranking have the highest accreditation possible and are known to provide excellent training for students, regardless of the field they choose. The schools and their ranking are listed as follows:

American University Boston University Regis University Creighton University Liberty University Walden University Brandeis University Stony Brook University Brenau University

To view the full article, click here .

Media Contact:

Chloe Dembski

502-517-7040

[email protected]

SOURCE Academic Influence