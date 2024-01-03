Academic Influence Ranks the 15 Safest Colleges in America

DENTON, Texas, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AcademicInfluence.com is pleased to announce their article, "The 15 Safest Colleges in America". This article features schools that are regionally accredited, deliver a high quality education, and have been known to produce influential alumni. While these schools feature top tier academic programs, they are also known for providing a safe environment to students and staff. All the schools listed in this ranking have provided their campus with many safety resources and a secure learning and work environment.

How Academic Influence Ranks Programs

Using its proprietary InfluenceRanking™ Engine—innovative machine-learning technology that objectively measures a school's influence through its students, faculty, staff, and alumni—Academic Influence ranks academic persons, institutions, and disciplinary programs. The schools listed in this article are ranked according to unbiased criteria to create a more accurate and fair ranking. While safety cannot always be objective, Academic Influence ranks the schools using factors such as amount of on-campus safety resources, compliance with safety protocols, and past crime statistics to inform its choices.

Safety as an Important Factor in College Decisions

Academic Influence writes that many students take safety into account when making their college decision, and there are key factors to consider when looking into the safety of a school. All schools listed in this article are in compliance with the Clery Act, an act that strives to provide students and staff with transparent information about campus crime policy and statistics. Because no college is immune to crime, the safest college campuses also offer counseling services to victims of crimes so that students are able to receive the help they need.

The city that the college is located in also plays a key factor in the level of campus safety. For example, Virginia Tech is located in Blacksburg, Virginia, noted as one of the safest small towns in the United States. This location helps Virginia Tech report a low number of crimes relative to the student population size. These are just a few of the factors that create a safe environment for students and staff. As students make their college decision, they should be aware of the protocols their options follow, the school's location, and reported crime statistics in recent years.

How Safe are College Campuses?

No campus is 100% crime-free. While institutions cannot guarantee that students will be completely safe, many campuses have a plethora of safety features. On the most secure college campuses, safety features such as security guards, blue light emergency phone stations, surveillance systems, and mental health offices are set in place. Many schools have safety features that are unique to their campus as well, such as a 24/7 hotline at the University of Rhode Island, self-defense classes at Tufts University, and safety escorts at Brigham Young University-Idaho.

For many campuses, alcohol and drug possession make up the majority of crime and safety-related incidents. Forcible sex offenses are also high on the list. Because of the nature of these crimes, many of the safest colleges are in partnership with local police departments to assist in safety measures.

Schools Ranked in Academic Influence's Article

All the schools Academic Influence lists in this ranking are known for their safety, but also their ability to deliver an education that will prepare students for their chosen career. There are many factors to consider when choosing a college or university, such as academic rigor, community life, and networking opportunities. The schools listed in this ranking are known for their academic excellence while understanding that safety can be just as important a factor for many students. The schools and their rankings are listed as follows:

  1. Purdue University
  2. University of Idaho
  3. Brigham Young University - Idaho
  4. Bridgewater State University
  5. University of Massachusetts
  6. Utah State University
  7. Oakland University
  8. California State University
  9. Northern Kentucky University
  10. Princeton University
  11. Tufts University
  12. Boston College
  13. Virginia Tech
  14. University of Rhode Island
  15. University of New Hampshire

See the full ranking of safest colleges in America.

