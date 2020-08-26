Academic Institutions Adopt New Automated Temp Screening Technology As Plans to Return to Classrooms and Athletic Fields Take Shape

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As college, university, and K-12 school administrators grapple with how best to enhance the safety of their communities for a possible return to the classroom and athletic field, a growing number have embraced a new automated temperature screening technology as one important measure to help them do so.

The University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) is among many academic institutions across the nation that are implementing PopID's "Return to Learn" platform, which utilizes PopEntry+ for automated temperature testing, a health screening questionnaire, and on-campus certification.

Keith Carter, Athletic Director, University of Mississippi, had this to say: "Like other college athletic programs around the country, Ole Miss puts the health and safety of its student-athletes and staff above all else. We are pleased to add PopID's technology to the steps we are taking to ensure their safety on and off the field."

Once students, faculty, administrators, and athletic staff scan their faces into the system via a website, they need only stand before the fixed device to be recognized and have their temperatures taken instantly, hands-free, with or without masks. If they are shown not to have a fever, they will receive a text message confirming their daily health status, thus allowing entry to other campus buildings. PopID is offering academic institutions a significant discount for its "Return to Learn" platform versus the commercial sector.

Dozens of large and small academic institutions are installing PopEntry+, including: University of Antelope Valley (CA), Bismarck State College (ND), Lane College (TN), Lock Haven University (PA), Metropolitan Community College Kansas City (all schools) (MO), and University of Redlands (CA).

"As a college professor, I am extremely satisfied with the progress made by our university's leadership," observed Bill Southworth, University of Redlands. "Return to Learn complements the many measures we are implementing to provide the safest possible environment for students and faculty returning to campus."

In addition to temperature screenings, PopEntry offers college communities enhanced security using advanced facial recognition technology. When affixed to the entryway of a dormitory, for example, the hands-free device can unlock the door when the student is recognized. It is easily adaptable to a variety of on-campus locations, e.g., library turnstiles, dining halls, auditoriums, and stadiums, and is expandable to include pay-by-face transactions on and around campus using PopID's PopPay function.

