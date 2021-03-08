Academic Medical Centers Accelerate Adoption of Nuance DAX

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced that physicians at academic medical centers continue to adopt and benefit from the Nuance® Dragon® Ambient eXperience™ (DAX™) ambient clinical intelligence (ACI) solution. As a transformative answer to many of healthcare's biggest challenges surrounding clinician burnout, Nuance DAX allows providers to embark on a new strategy for clinical documentation grounded in operational efficiency enabled by advanced ambient AI technology. Nuance DAX leads to time savings that facilitate greater physician and patient satisfaction, improved patient access, additional appropriate revenue, and the ability for clinicians to spend time on other teaching and research initiatives.

"Nuance DAX has saved our organization an enormous amount of time and has allowed our physicians to go home, play with their kids, and not work until midnight to finish their documentation as they had before. Now, when they're done with work, they're done," said Dr. Monte Hunter, Chair of Orthopedics at the Medical College of Georgia and Augusta University Health. "It's a huge satisfier for our providers and our faculty would say it's truly improved their quality of life. For me, it brought back the joy of seeing patients again. Now I can enjoy the patient visit and concentrate on what I'm doing without worrying about the 2-3 hours of documentation I'd have to do afterwards."

Nuance DAX extends the value and capabilities of the existing deployment of Nuance Dragon Medical, the leading medical speech recognition solution used by over 550,000 physicians worldwide to document patient stories securely, accurately, and more efficiently. Nuance DAX and Dragon Medical together give healthcare organizations a comprehensive and flexible solution to help achieve its priority goals of improving patient experiences and physician satisfaction while expanding access to care. Nuance DAX securely captures and automatically creates detailed clinical notes from multi-party conversations during on-site and virtual encounters with patient consent. It enables physicians to stay fully engaged with patients and improves clinical documentation quality and physician satisfaction by reducing the time needed to document care.

"We are excited about the promise of Nuance DAX and the potential time-savings it could provide to our physicians who are currently tasked with entering and editing clinical notes from patient visits every day, and after-hours," said Dr. Lance Owens, Family Medicine Section Chief, Chief Medical Information Officer, Metro Health University of Michigan Health. "The idea that physicians will not only have more availability to see existing or new patients, but also will be able to build stronger relationships without worrying about typing into a keyboard is huge. Patient experiences improve when they have the undivided attention of their doctor during the clinical encounter and from greater access to specialist care – both of which we hope Nuance DAX will provide."

Leading health systems including Boston Children's Hospital, Cooper University Health Care, Monument Health, Providence Health, Rush University Medical Center, SSM Health, WellSpan Health, and others are adopting Nuance DAX to alleviate physician burnout caused by administrative workloads, to improve patient and provider experiences, increase clinical documentation quality, and support health system financial integrity.

"Empowering physicians with the advanced technology they need to provide seamless, personalized care for every patient is an essential part of our mission," said Diana Nole, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Healthcare at Nuance. "From measurable impacts in care access, documentation quality and physician productivity, to the improvements it enables in patient experiences and clinician satisfaction, Nuance DAX is a key part of our broader portfolio of healthcare solutions that are transforming healthcare delivery and outcomes."

To learn more about Nuance DAX and view the explainer video, please click here.

