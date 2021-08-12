Academic Partnerships & Texas A&M International University Team Up to Offer Affordable Online Short Courses and Certificates in Healthcare

DALLAS, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas A&M International University (TAMIU) is offering new professional development courses online, supported by Academic Partnerships (AP), aimed specifically at working nurses and other health professionals. Three short courses and certificates offer opportunities to advance their healthcare careers and develop critical new business-related skills, while a fourth provides state-approved didactic training for Sexual-Assault Examiner certification.

The courses, developed by TAMIU's College of Nursing and Health Sciences, will complement the existing portfolio of more than 19 AP-supported online programs at TAMIU in business, education and healthcare.

The new short courses and certificates focus on key growth areas for nurses and healthcare professionals, such as leadership, organizational management, billing and financial analysis within healthcare settings. The self-paced, online format is designed specifically to help working professionals balance multiple responsibilities and priorities. In addition, the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) course is designed to provide registered nurses specialized didactic education in the medical forensic care and assessment of patients who have experienced sexual assault or abuse.

The newly added programs include:

Developing a Business Plan for Healthcare

Management and Leadership in Healthcare

Foundations of Healthcare Reimbursement and Billing

Adult/Adolescent Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (CA-SANE) Didactic Course

A 90-day course leading to a Certificate for the State of Texas – this course is approved by the Texas Office of the Attorney General and is the first component of certification as a SANE provider

"Nurses are incredibly busy professionals who are eager to advance their credentials, develop specialties and enhance their service. But balancing a hectic work and life schedule can often make pursuing these opportunities a real challenge," said the College of Nursing and Health Sciences dean, Dr. Marivic Torregosa. "Delivering these courses online, through the support of Academic Partnerships, means that busy professionals can access the courses immediately and on their own schedule."

Helping facilitate this expanded affordable and quality delivery model is Academic Partnerships (AP), a leading online facilitator in the U.S. Based in Dallas, Texas, AP is a partner to more than 50 universities across the country, primarily regional public universities, helping those institutions expand access to top-quality, affordable and workforce-relevant education.

"At AP, we're excited to help TAMIU expand their high-quality professional courses to healthcare professionals," said Jennifer L. Scott, AP's chief product officer, alternative credentials. "Nurses and other healthcare professionals provide such a service to their communities. It's an honor to help them expand their skills to support their work throughout Texas and beyond."

For information on course options available for nurses and health professionals and all continuing education at TAMIU, visit online.tamiu.edu/professional-certificates-courses/, email [email protected], or call the University's Office of Continuing Education at 956.326.3068.

About Texas A&M International University

A proud Member of The Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M International University (TAMIU) is a primarily Hispanic-serving, State-assisted university founded in 1970. Its 300-acre campus is located in northeast Laredo on former ranchland. The campus is home to a diverse enrollment of over 8,400 students from some 31 countries and 28 US states. TAMIU offers transformative undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral degrees in the arts and sciences, business, education, and nursing. As its name affirms, the University maintains a special focus on developing an international academic agenda for the State of Texas. The University's over 30,000 graduates lead lives of change and impact all around the world. TAMIU is the second-highest ranked Texas regional university in US News and World Report 2020's Regional Universities West and has been cited by Georgetown University for its Return on Investment (ROI). Its ability to dramatically impact its graduates' social economic mobility has been praised by Stanford University's Equality of Opportunity Project, the American Council on Education, and CollegeNet. The University was awarded top ranking status for seven degree programs by online source Intelligent.com and ranks in the Top Ten among 2020's Top Public Universities in Texas, according to Niche.com. It also ranks fifth in the nation among the 100 Most Affordable Public Schools with the Highest ROI, according to ranking authority Great Value Colleges. Online resource Grad Degree has named TAMIU the recipient of 19 graduate school rankings. The University celebrated its milestone 50th Anniversary in 2020. Additional information is available at http://www.tamiu.edu

About Academic Partnerships

Academic Partnerships is an online facilitator that assists primarily public institutions of higher education in taking their academic programs online and recruits and retains qualified students through program completion. AP's mission is to expand access to top quality, affordable and workforce relevant education, especially for working and adult students. Founded in digital innovation more than a decade ago, Academic Partnerships brings single-minded dedication, an integrated set of services and data-driven performance to our collaboration with university partners—even more so as we've faced the challenges brought on by COVID-19. For more information on innovative online learning solutions, please visit www.academicpartnerships.com.

