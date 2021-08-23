Academic Partnerships Acquires Coursetune Inc., a Leading EdTech Provider of Curriculum Mapping Software for Higher Education

DALLAS, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Academic Partnerships (AP), a leading online facilitator for affordable higher education, announced today that it has acquired Coursetune Inc., a leading ed-tech provider of curriculum mapping software. AP's acquisition of Coursetune was driven by the companies' shared goals to provide best-in-class curriculum design capabilities for faculty, increase collaboration and, most importantly, improve student outcomes.

"This acquisition builds on the combined strengths of both AP and Coursetune and furthers our ability to meet the increasingly diverse and complex needs of our university partners and their faculty by providing a powerful software solution that helps institutions demonstrate high-quality outcomes and workforce alignment in their online offerings," said Rob Ganji, Academic Partnerships CEO. "Most importantly, Coursetune has a strong commitment to increasing quality learning experiences with equity and access for students everywhere. They are a natural extension of AP's mission to expand access to top quality, affordable and workforce relevant education, especially for students who are working adults like nurses and teachers. We look forward to integrating Coursetune's dynamic visualization software into the support services for our partners, almost all of whom are regional public universities."

High-quality online education is becoming a necessary part of universities' degree offerings. Coursetune's software helps universities and faculty demonstrate that courses and programs are mapped appropriately to the institution's overarching workforce, regulatory and programmatic goals. Doing so, helps faculty and program leadership alike showcase at-a-glance embedded skills and competencies that support strengthened outcomes for students and educators.

"We are thrilled to join the AP family, which shares Coursetune's vision across future products, services and support. We will continue to scale and accelerate our current product roadmap, and now we will have access to even more support and resources that will benefit educators and their students. We built Coursetune specifically to solve complex problems, and AP focuses on student populations that can truly benefit from these solutions. It takes all of us working together to comprehensively help support increased access to affordable, top quality education," said Dr. Maria Andersen, Coursetune CEO.

Working together, Academic Partnerships and Coursetune will better be able to fulfill their common mission. Coursetune will continue to grow as a distinct brand with a dedicated team. Its software will remain available to customers on a stand-alone basis, and over the coming months, the companies will examine ways their customers can benefit from the others' offerings.

About Academic Partnerships

Academic Partnerships is an online facilitator that assists primarily public institutions of higher education in taking their academic programs online and recruits and retains qualified students through program completion. AP's mission is to expand access to top quality, affordable and workforce relevant education, especially for working and adult students. Founded in digital innovation more than a decade ago, Academic Partnerships brings single-minded dedication, an integrated set of services and data-driven performance to our collaboration with university partners—even more so as we've faced the challenges brought on by COVID-19. For more information on innovative online learning solutions, please visit www.academicpartnerships.com.

About Coursetune

Coursetune helps institutions measurably improve course and program design. Focusing on outcomes mapping and assessment alignment, the robust suite of tools and reports enables diverse teams of educators to collaborate as they design, align, and communicate complex curriculum. It greatly enhances the efficiency of the design process and the ease at which it can be communicated to all stakeholders and across systems. Ultimately, these improvements result in a clear definition of student outcomes. The resulting insights and analytics deepen understanding of how courses align with standards and accreditation requirements. This clarity and understanding are systemic issues at the heart of improving the student learning experience from Pre-K through life-long learning. Read more at www.Coursetune.com.

