Academic Partnerships Announces Acquisition of Wiley University Services

Acquisition will expand access to universities' high-quality, high-return on investment, affordable, and workforce-relevant online education for students

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Academic Partnerships ("AP"), a company that assists primarily regional public universities in expanding access and impact by supporting their online programs, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Wiley University Services, a line of business owned by Wiley (NYSE: WLY). The combined company will support over 125 colleges and universities in 40 U.S. states and internationally.

"Across the globe, there is growing demand for high-quality, affordable online degree programs in workforce-relevant fields," said Fernando Bleichmar, Chief Executive Officer of AP. "Bringing together AP and Wiley University Services will better enable the combined company to help universities meet students where they are with high-quality, timely online education in our rapidly changing world. The combined company will have the resources and expertise to provide best-in-class services to our university partners and their students from diverse backgrounds, including working adults and professionals."

AP primarily assists regional public universities with launching and maintaining their online programs. It is committed to expanding access to high-quality, high-return on investment, affordable, and workforce-relevant online education, especially for working and adult students. Wiley University Services works with institutions to deliver career-connected education programs aimed at helping students achieve their goals. Following the closing of the transaction, the combined company will provide universities with a best-in-class partner to support them in delivering programs online so more students can access affordable education, improve their careers, and meet employer and community needs.

The combined company will deliver new strategic benefits to university partners and their students, including:

  • Additional resources to support and scale high-demand, affordable online degree programs in critical areas like nursing, teaching, business, technology, and public administration for both regional public and private nonprofit universities;

  • Enhanced infrastructure and technology to serve a diverse student population, including working adults, through graduation;

  • Improved opportunities across the university partner network; and

  • Advanced technology and enhanced support services based on best practices from a combined company.

"Wiley University Services' new home with AP will provide the resources to best serve its talented employees and institutional clients," said Wiley Interim CEO Matthew Kissner. "This agreement also marks an important step forward in our transition to a simpler, more focused Wiley as we leverage our unique competitive advantages and strong market opportunities in Research and Learning."

The transaction is expected to close by early 2024, subject to regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including obtaining clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act.

Winston & Strawn is serving as legal advisor to Academic Partnerships. Centerview Partners LLC is serving as financial advisor to Wiley, and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP as legal advisor.

About Academic Partnerships

Academic Partnerships (AP) assists primarily regional public universities in increasing their access and impact by making their academic programs available to students online. Founded in 2007, AP's mission is to expand access to high-quality, affordable, and workforce-relevant education, especially for working and adult students. AP brings single-minded dedication to student success, an integrated set of services, and data-driven performance to our collaboration with university partners. For more information on innovative online learning solutions, please visit www.academicpartnerships.com.

About Wiley

Wiley is a knowledge company and a global leader in research, publishing, and knowledge solutions. Dedicated to the creation and application of knowledge, Wiley serves the world's researchers, learners, innovators, and leaders, helping them achieve their goals and solve the world's most important challenges. For more than two centuries, Wiley has been delivering on its timeless mission to unlock human potential. Visit us at Wiley.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

