Academic Partnerships Awards Research Grants to Faculty at Three Universities

"Faculty members who teach online see firsthand how online learning can expand access to high-quality education," said Jennifer Scott, AP's Senior Vice President of Academic Products and Services. "We are pleased to continue supporting their efforts to innovate and advance best practices to enhance the student experience," she added.

Spring 2018 research grants have been awarded to the following universities and faculty members:

University of North Carolina at Wilmington

Adapting an Online Pathophysiology Course to Increase Student Engagement

Julie Hinkle, PhD, RN, CNE

Fostering Belonging and Institutional Affinity in the Adult Online Learner

Julie Hinkle, PhD, RN, CNE

Christopher Lantz, EdD, MA

Northern Kentucky University

Student Perceptions of Faculty Presence and Caring in Accelerated Online Post Licensure Nursing Courses

Lynne Zajac, PhD, APRN

Adrianne Lane, EdD, RN, CNE

Peer Assistants in Elementary Programming: A tool for retention

Alina Campan, PhD

Maureen Doyle, PhD

Cynthia Thomas, MS

Arkansas State University

VoiceThread: Creating an Online Community

Sarah Davidson, MSN, RN, CNE

Dawn Archibold, MBA, MsEd

Since the program's inception in 2012, AP has awarded nearly $500,000 in grant funds to more than 100 faculty members at multiple partner universities. The grants are administered through Faculty eCommons, a learning site created by AP to provide ongoing support to faculty from partner universities. The site provides industry research, best practices, guidance and professional development opportunities in the areas of online education and pedagogy.

About Academic Partnerships

Academic Partnerships is a leading online service provider for higher education. The company assists universities in converting their on-campus degree programs into an online format, recruits qualified students for those programs, and supports enrolled students through graduation. Serving public and private not-for-profit universities in the United States, Academic Partnerships is guided by the principle that the opportunities presented through technology-aided learning make higher education more accessible and affordable. For more information, please visit www.academicpartnerships.com.

