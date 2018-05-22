Academic Partnerships Awards Research Grants to Faculty at Three Universities

DALLAS, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Academic Partnerships (AP), a leading provider of online services for higher education, has announced the awardees of its spring 2018 Faculty Research Grant Program. The program supports faculty and staff at AP partner universities by funding research to increase understanding about the efficacy and efficiency of online learning. Grants have been awarded to faculty members at three universities including the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, Northern Kentucky University and Arkansas State University.
"Faculty members who teach online see firsthand how online learning can expand access to high-quality education," said Jennifer Scott, AP's Senior Vice President of Academic Products and Services. "We are pleased to continue supporting their efforts to innovate and advance best practices to enhance the student experience," she added.
Spring 2018 research grants have been awarded to the following universities and faculty members:
University of North Carolina at Wilmington
Adapting an Online Pathophysiology Course to Increase Student Engagement
Julie Hinkle, PhD, RN, CNE
Fostering Belonging and Institutional Affinity in the Adult Online Learner
Julie Hinkle, PhD, RN, CNE
Christopher Lantz, EdD, MA
Northern Kentucky University
Student Perceptions of Faculty Presence and Caring in Accelerated Online Post Licensure Nursing Courses
Lynne Zajac, PhD, APRN
Adrianne Lane, EdD, RN, CNE
Peer Assistants in Elementary Programming: A tool for retention
Alina Campan, PhD
Maureen Doyle, PhD
Cynthia Thomas, MS
Arkansas State University
VoiceThread: Creating an Online Community
Sarah Davidson, MSN, RN, CNE
Dawn Archibold, MBA, MsEd
Since the program's inception in 2012, AP has awarded nearly $500,000 in grant funds to more than 100 faculty members at multiple partner universities. The grants are administered through Faculty eCommons, a learning site created by AP to provide ongoing support to faculty from partner universities. The site provides industry research, best practices, guidance and professional development opportunities in the areas of online education and pedagogy.
