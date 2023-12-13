Academic Partnerships Celebrates CEOs Triumph as One of the Best in Business

DALLAS, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Academic Partnerships, a leading education technology company, is thrilled to announce that its CEO, Fernando Bleichmar, has been named one of the "Best CEOs" in America by Comparably.

This recognition is a testament to Fernando Bleichmar's outstanding leadership, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment to the success and growth of Academic Partnerships. Under Fernando's guidance, the company has not only maintained a strong position in the market but has also demonstrated exceptional resilience and adaptability in the face of challenges.

Comparably Awards are based on sentiment feedback from current employees who anonymously rate their employers on Comparably.com during a 12-month period. Workers answer structured questions (yes/no, true/false, 1-10 scale, multiple-choice) on different workplace topics. Each answer is given a numerical score and then compared to companies of similar size. The final data set is compiled from 20 million ratings across 70,000 companies.

Fernando's recognition in the Best CEOs large company category reflects the overwhelming support and appreciation from Academic Partnerships' dedicated team. Fernando expressed gratitude for the award, stating, "I am honored to receive the Best CEOs award from Comparably. This achievement reflects the collective efforts of the entire Academic Partnerships team. Together, we will continue to innovate and shape the future of education."

AP continues to make significant strides in helping universities grow and students succeed by increasing access to high-quality, affordable, workforce-relevant online education. Through its visionary leadership, AP is focused on positively impacting the educational landscape.

As Academic Partnerships celebrates this remarkable win, the company looks forward to building on its success and continuing to make a meaningful impact on the education industry.

About Comparably

Comparably, now a ZoomInfo company, is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with 20 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 U.S. & Canadian-based companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it's one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably's annual Best Places to Work Awards, visit www.comparably.com.

About Academic Partnerships

Academic Partnerships assist primarily regional public universities in increasing their access and impact by making their academic programs available to students online. Founded in 2007, AP's mission is to expand access to high-quality, affordable, and workforce-relevant education, especially for working and adult students. AP brings single-minded dedication to student success, an integrated set of services, and data-driven performance to our collaboration with university partners. For more information on innovative online learning solutions, please visit www.academicpartnerships.com

