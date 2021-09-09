Academic Partnerships Releases Its First Impact Report

DALLAS, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Academic Partnerships (AP) today released its first "AP Impact Report," a transparent look at how AP delivers on its mission to expand access to top-quality, affordable and workforce relevant online education. The full report can be accessed here.

"We developed this report to highlight how AP's business model matches our mission. First and foremost, our business is premised on working with universities that have affordable tuition, as well as high-quality and workforce relevant degree programs. With this as our foundation, we help make our not-for-profit university partners' programs widely accessible through online delivery, especially for working individuals like nurses and teachers," said Rob Ganji, AP's CEO. "Our aligned focus with our partners helps ensure that student success remains central for both universities and AP."

Highlights from the report include:

100% of AP's university partners are not-for-profit universities, and approximately 90% are regional public universities.

Across AP-supported programs, the weighted average tuition of a full degree is only $14,000 .

. Approximately 90% of AP-supported programs are in high-demand, critical workforce areas such as healthcare/nursing, business, education, and technology.

Student survey respondents from AP-supported programs are overwhelmingly working individuals, such as nurses and teachers, who need to manage work and family demands while pursuing their educational goals.

The AP Impact Report also includes case studies from partner universities and data detailing the importance of regional public universities as economic anchors for their communities, with an outsized impact on driving economic mobility and sustaining workforce pipelines.

"At AP, we believe in the power of equitable access to affordable education. We believe people should have the ability to advance their careers and transform their lives while simultaneously balancing work and family demands. For these reasons, we deliberately choose to partner with regional universities that offer affordable, high-quality and workforce relevant programs online," said Ganji.

Academic Partnerships is a leading online facilitator in the U.S. Based in Dallas, Texas, AP is a partner to more than 50 universities across the country, primarily regional public universities.

About Academic Partnerships

