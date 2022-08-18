Academic Planners are Making a Comeback…and One College Professor Has Created a Planner to Tackle How Overwhelmed Students Feel

WEST ISLIP, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 30% of students who drop out of college cite time management as a major reason. Now college students can conquer time management with one of the best planners on the market today. The Centered Student Planner was created by an award-winning teaching professor who saw students struggling more in the last ten years, despite their access to so much technology. She describes her student planner as "A professor IN an academic planner." The weekly planner layout provides college success tips that link to video tutorials offering academic and emotional support. There are 52 tutorials that cover everything from effective note-taking to managing one's social life.

"While technology offers many benefits, it turns out that tapping alarms or due dates into a phone doesn't really teach time management." according to Virginia Horan, the planner's creator and a teacher of over 30 years. The Centered Student Planner hones in on visual learning with monthly layouts and a horizontal weekly layout with hourly breakdowns. Paper student planners are making a comeback precisely because writing by hand activates the thinking part of the brain, which improves memory and retention. The Centered Student is more than an academic planner because it also provides emotional support. Gen Z struggles with anxiety, so Horan includes simplified positive psychology prompts including a weekly gratitude check. The Centered Student Planner is the primary tool of their academic success system. Other tools, like color-coding markers, unique pens, stickers and transparent sticky notes for annotation complete the system. "Anything you can do to make studying more active - even if it's taking a colored marker to go back into your notes and circle the facts you think are most important, will improve your retention. The same goes for writing in an academic planner. You write it (tactile learning), you see it (visual learning) and you remember it.

Created in 2020, The Centered Student Academic Planner provides a QR code that links to the video tutorials and a free pad of 50 To Do Lists. You can check out the planner at TheCenteredStudentPlanner.com today!

After 30 years of teaching, Professor Virginia Horan has learned a thing or two about the struggles of student life. Within the last 10 years, she noticed an increase in college students struggling to get their work done on time, as well as an increase in anxiety. Her determination to reduce these issues is what led her to develop the Centered Student Planner. "I couldn't find a planner with a strong layout that also touched on positive psychology, so I made one. Then I added the video tutorials as another layer of support." If you're a student or if you know a student, be sure to check out her entire selection of stationery items that can give you or someone you know the tools required to achieve academic success!

