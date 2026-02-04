Harvard researchers report the Beatles topped songs tested, underscoring flaws in Rolling Stone's rankings

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xemu Records, Inc., today announced that a groundbreaking new study, "A Framework for an Empirical Evaluation of Popular Music," authored by researchers from Harvard University, has been published in Interdisciplinary Literary Studies. The research challenges long-standing practices in popular music criticism and offers a new, more reliable method for assessing the artistic merit of songs.

The study, conducted by Cevin Soling, John Stauffer, and Laura E. Dodge, examined whether academic experts could consistently assess songs using transparent criteria such as innovation, beauty, scope of vision, technical prowess, generosity of spirit, and authenticity. Results revealed striking disparities between expert assessments and the widely cited "500 Greatest Songs of All Time" list from Rolling Stone magazine.

Most notably, The Beatles' "Eleanor Rigby" topped the evaluations, ranking above all other tested works, despite being placed at #243 by Rolling Stone. In contrast, Beyoncé's "Crazy in Love," which Rolling Stone ranks at #16, received the lowest overall evaluation in the study. These findings suggest that Rolling Stone's rankings are essentially arbitrary and lack consistent, replicable criteria.

"By relying on transparent metrics and academic expertise, we demonstrate that popular music can be evaluated in ways that reduce bias and avoid the influence of commercial trends," said lead author Cevin Soling of Harvard University. "Our findings suggest music evaluation can be tethered to objective standards to achieve consistent results. The aim of the study is not just to confirm what many people suspect about the arbitrariness of music rankings by reviewers, but to put forth a set of aspirational features that are present in great art, to varying degrees."

The research has resulted in the creation of The Authoritative Rock Hall of Fame (arhof.com), a website where music fans can rate songs using the new framework. This interactive platform enables the public to participate in reshaping how the quality of popular music is measured, applying the same transparent criteria used in the study.

The study not only highlights the shortcomings of traditional rankings but also establishes a replicable framework for future research and cultural evaluation. It opens the door to more meaningful discussions about artistic merit and how music is celebrated in contemporary culture.

The full article is available now in the latest issue of Interdisciplinary Literary Studies.

SOURCE Xemu Records, Inc.