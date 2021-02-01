AcademicInfluence.com Announces the Top Christian Colleges & Universities in the U.S.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During these uncertain times, more of us are searching for answers beyond ourselves. Many are finding those answers in religious faith. Not only do Christian colleges and universities provide a firm foundation in faith for their students, but many rank among the top higher education institutions in the United States.

AcademicInfluence.com assists students who want both a grounding in the Christian faith and a rigorous academic standard by releasing its 2021 ranking of the top American universities and colleges with a Christian worldview:

Students, are you looking for a school with superior academics and a Christian worldview? AcademicInfluence.com ranks the 50 best Christian colleges & universities for you.

50 Best Christian Colleges and Universities of 2021

"At a time when more students are concerned with mental and spiritual well-being, schools with a religious foundation are helping to meet that essential need," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University. "Students get a superior education as well as a strong source for the spiritual strength they need to meet life's challenges."

The colleges and universities featured self-identify as Christian or declare affiliation with a historically Christian denomination, with each expressing this outwardly in its own way. Schools in the ranking include:

Allegheny College

American University

Ave Maria University

Bob Jones University

Boston College

Brigham Young University

The Catholic University of America

College of the Holy Cross

Davidson College

Dillard University

Drew University

Duke University

Earlham College

Eckerd College

Elizabethtown College

Emory University

Fordham University

Georgetown University

Hanover College

Hendrix College

Houston Baptist University

Huntingdon College

John Carroll University

Lafayette College

Louisiana College

Loyola Marymount University

Loyola University New Orleans

Macalester College

Manhattan College

Marquette University

Ohio Wesleyan University

Pepperdine University

Rhodes College

Saint Anselm College

Saint Francis University

Saint Louis University

Santa Clara University

Sewanee : The University of the South

: The Southern Methodist University

St. Olaf College

Transylvania University

Trinity International University

Trinity Washington University

University of Dallas

University of Detroit Mercy

University of Notre Dame

Villanova University

Wagner College

Westminster College (Pennsylvania)

Wheaton College (Illinois)

Visit the link above to see the final rankings, along with state-based results and further rankings beyond the top 50.

"By acknowledging that there is more to life than studying and climbing some corporate ladder, these faith-based schools seek to deliver a healthy life balance," adds Macosko. "Our ranking of leading Christian schools highlights this synergy of scholarly excellence and spiritual enrichment many students desire. In addition, students can use the tools on our site to fine-tune results to meet their specific needs as well as find other Christian higher ed institutions in their state that also excel."

The proprietary InfluenceRanking Engine at the heart of AcademicInfluence.com's innovative rankings technology scours the web to map and measure the impact of a school's thought leadership. Students who want to attend a school that makes a genuine difference in the world now have a superior resource found at no other ranking site. See the AcademicInfluence.com About page for further details on the unique capabilities and advantages of this ranking technology.

