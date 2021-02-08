AcademicInfluence.com Announces the Top Public Colleges & Universities in the U.S. for 2021

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What type of school do three out of four prospective undergraduate students ultimately choose? The answer is the public college or university—a perennially popular pick.

To address the needs of the more than three million incoming college students each fall, AcademicInfluence.com releases its ranking of the leading American public higher education institutions:

Want to take advantage of reduced costs for in-state students AND get an excellent education? AcademicInfluence.com ranks the 50 best public colleges & universities for you.

50 Best Public Colleges and Universities of 2021

"Public universities and colleges remain popular because of their high value, balancing academic scholarship with reasonable costs," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University.

This value can be considerable. According to the National Center for Educational Statistics, the average annual cost (tuition, fees, room and board for full-time, in-state students) at four-year public universities is slightly over $20,000. In contrast, the price to attend a private university averages nearly $43,000 per year.

"However, lower costs and greater accessibility do not mean all public institutions are interchangeable," adds Macosko. "The schools featured in our ranking stand out, most notably for the global influence of their faculty and alumni and for their excellence in general academics."

Criteria for the schools in this ranking include full accreditation, direct funding from the state, and a minimum student body of 1,000 students. Featured schools include:

Binghamton University

University Brooklyn College

City College of New York

Evergreen State College

George Mason University

Georgia Institute of Technology

Hunter College

Michigan State University

North Carolina State University

Purchase College , State University of New York

, Purdue University

Queens College

Stony Brook University

University United States Air Force Academy

United States Military Academy

United States Naval Academy

University of Arizona

University of Buffalo

University of California, Berkeley

University of California, Davis

University of California, Irvine

University of California, Los Angeles

University of California, Riverside

University of California, San Diego

University of California, Santa Barbara

University of California, Santa Cruz

University of Colorado Denver

University of Florida

University of Illinois at Chicago

University of Iowa

University of Maryland

University of Massachusetts Amherst

University of Massachusetts Boston

University of Michigan

University of Minnesota

University of Missouri

University of Montana

University of New Mexico

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of Oregon

University of Pittsburgh

University of Tennessee

University of Texas at Austin

University of Utah

University of Virginia

University of Washington

University of Wisconsin–Madison

Virginia Military Institute

Wayne State University

William & Mary

Visit the link above to view the final ranking order, additional rankings, and top schools by state.

Founded in October 2016, with funding assistance from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Influence Networks created the InfluenceRanking Engine, the core technology behind AcademicInfluence.com's advanced rankings. The InfluenceRanking Engine uses machine learning to scan and analyze data repositories on the web, mapping the impact of a school's thought leadership across a broad set of disciplines. See the AcademicInfluence.com About page for further details on the unique capabilities and advantages of this advanced ranking system.

"Whether a student wants a public, private, or faith-based university experience, seeks an intimate learning environment or a megacampus feel, or wants a choice between online and on-campus, AcademicInfluence.com can help with school selection," says Macosko. "And our College Strategist, Desirability Score, and Custom College Rankings tools provide students with a powerful set of resources in their search for the right school."

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth, including Influence Networks, InfluencePublishers.com (nonfiction publishing and publishers of Bright Notes), IntelligentEducation.com (instructional video library and easy instructional video creation with 3D elements), AlexandriaLibrary.com (free, online library and reader), and soon, Success Portraits (personalized strengths inventory for college and career).

