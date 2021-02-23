AcademicInfluence.com Announces the Top-Ranked Public Graduate Schools in the U.S. for 2021

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Job candidates today find that elite companies expect more of their hires, often requiring a master's degree just to be considered for a job. Career-minded adults who want to stay competitive for the most desirable jobs—and for whom cost and proximity are key considerations—are increasingly looking to public colleges or universities for their graduate degrees.

But which public graduate schools are best?

Looking for a superior grad school in the U.S. that offers the cost and proximity advantages of a public institution? AcademicInfluence.com ranks the 50 best public graduate schools for you.

AcademicInfluence.com releases its ranking of the leading public schools for graduate degree programs in the United States:

50 Best Public Grad Schools of 2021

The following rank among the best:

Arizona State University

City College of New York

Florida State University

George Mason University

Georgia Institute Technology

Indiana University Bloomington

Michigan State University

NC State University

Ohio State University

Pennsylvania State University

Purdue University

Stony Brook University

Temple University

Texas A&M University

University of Arizona

University of Buffalo

University of California, Berkeley

University of California, Davis

University of California, Irvine

University of California, Los Angeles

University of California, Riverside

University of California, San Diego

University of California, Santa Barbara

University of California, Santa Cruz

University of Colorado Boulder

University of Connecticut

University of Florida

University of Georgia

University of Houston

University of Illinois at Chicago

University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign

University of Iowa

University of Kansas

University of Maryland

University of Massachusetts Amherst

University of Michigan

University of Minnesota

University of Missouri

University of New Mexico

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of Oklahoma

University of Oregon

University of Pittsburgh

University of Tennessee

University of Texas at Austin

University of Utah

University of Virginia

University of Washington

University of Wisconsin–Madison

Virginia Tech

To see the final ranking order, state-based results, further rankings beyond the top 50, and to create personalized results, visit the link above.

"Many students and working adults are seeking advanced degree programs that balance excellence with affordability. Often, a public grad school is the wisest choice," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University.

While some graduate programs offer tuition remission and stipends to students, many do not, especially in fields such as business, law, and medicine. Public universities still retain an advantage over private universities when cost is an issue.

"But don't let financial factors obscure the true value of a public grad school degree; alumni and faculty at the top-ranked public grad schools have had a major influence in a diverse spectrum of fields." adds Macosko. "Students attending these schools receive a superior education and earn the credentials to make their own impact on the world."

Founded in October 2016, with funding assistance from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Influence Networks created the proprietary InfluenceRanking Engine used by AcademicInfluence.com. Its innovative machine-learning technology generates unbiased rankings that resist manipulation. The InfluenceRanking Engine scours the web's leading data repositories to map and measure the influence of a school's thought leadership. Students can access a superior, trustworthy ranking resource found at no other site. See the AcademicInfluence.com About page for further details on the unique capabilities and advantages of this ranking technology.

"AcademicInfluence.com offers peerless ranking tools and proven resources to simplify the graduate school search, test prep, and application processes," says Macosko. "Prospective students who visit our site find thorough answers to their education-related questions, whether at the grad or undergrad level."

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth, including Influence Networks, InfluencePublishers.com (nonfiction publishing and publishers of Bright Notes), IntelligentEducation.com (instructional video library), AlexandriaLibrary.com (free, online library and reader), and soon, Success Portraits (personalized strengths inventory for college and career).

