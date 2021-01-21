AcademicInfluence.com Announces the Top Research Colleges & Universities for U.S. Undergraduate Students

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Students who want to pursue STEM fields (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) have many research options for graduate studies. But which schools pursue that same commitment to research at the undergraduate level?

AcademicInfluence.com, through the use of its unique and innovative InfluenceRanking Engine, announces its ranking of the 50 leading undergraduate research universities in the U.S.:

"In my role as a professor in a STEM field, I understand how valuable research can be at the undergraduate level, especially for those students concerned most with praxis in their field of study," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University. "If you want to be hands-on, these leading undergrad research institutions are worth your consideration."

Visit the link above to see the final ranking order, additional rankings, and top research universities by state. Schools ranked include:

American University

Boston University

Brandeis University

Brown University

California Institute of Technology

Carnegie Mellon University

Case Western Reserve University

The Catholic University of America

The City College of New York

Clark University

Columbia University

Cornell University

Dartmouth College

Duke University

Emory University

George Washington University

Georgetown University

Harvard University

Howard University

Illinois Institute of Technology

Johns Hopkins University

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

The New School

New York University

Northwestern University

Pepperdine University

Princeton University

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Rice University

Stanford University

Syracuse University

Tufts University

University of California, Berkeley

University of California, Los Angeles

University of California, San Diego

University of Chicago

University of Michigan

University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

University of Notre Dame

University of Pennsylvania

University of Rochester

University of Southern California

University of Virginia

University of Washington

University of Wisconsin, Madison

Vanderbilt University

Washington University in St Louis

in William & Mary

Yale University

Yeshiva University

The power of AcademicInfluence.com's proprietary InfluenceRankings Engine is its ability to scour the web and measure the actual influence of thought leaders and top researchers among higher ed faculty. These rankings reflect a more accurate tracking of real-world influence than previously possible in college rankings. See the AcademicInfluence.com About page for further details on the unique capabilities and advantages of this ranking technology.

"Our technological advantage creates the best resources for students," says Macosko. "The schools in these results emphasize delivering research capabilities to their undergraduate students, and their influence proves they do it exceptionally well. For any students considering studies in a STEM field, this is the perfect place to start a college search."

Founded in October 2016, with funding assistance from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Influence Networks created the InfluenceRanking Engine for use by AcademicInfluence.com. With its College Strategist, Desirability Score, and Custom College Rankings, AcademicInfluence.com helps students to discover the most influential higher education institutions. And the InfluenceRanking Engine that powers all AcademicInfluence.com rankings of people and institutions will keep expanding its capabilities to explore an even wider array of topics and top performers.

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth, including Influence Networks, InfluencePublishers.com (nonfiction publishing and publishers of Bright Notes), IntelligentEducation.com (instructional video library and easy instructional video creation with 3D elements), AlexandriaLibrary.com (free, online library and reader), and soon, Success Portraits (personalized strengths inventory for college and career).

