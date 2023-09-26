AcademicInfluence.com Identifies the Best College Sports Programs of the Last Seven Decades

DENTON, Texas, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AcademicInfluence.com is pleased to announce their article, "The Best College Sports Programs of the Last Seven Decades". This article features the success of colleges and universities across 57 sports since 1960. The schools are ranked using the following criteria:

Most championship wins in a sport: 3 points

Second most championship wins in a sport: 2 points

Third most championship wins in a sport: 1 point

A tie in points goes to the school with the most championship wins overall.

While most of the sports listed are a part of the NCAA, a few sports from associations such as the Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA), Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA), and Collegiate Starleague (CSL), are also represented.

Using its proprietary InfluenceRanking™ Engine—innovative machine-learning technology that objectively measures a school's influence through its students, faculty, staff, and alumni—Academic Influence ranks academic persons, institutions, and disciplinary programs. By measuring objectively, Academic Influence provides insight to students on colleges and programs that align with their specific academic and career goals. While students take many factors into consideration when searching for the right college for them, Academic Influence realizes that sports programs can weigh in as a significant factor.

A school's athletic success can influence the student population in terms of size, academic success, and diversity. Strong sports programs also create a larger donor base, benefitting the school by bringing in more funding, which allows for improvements across departments. When a college makes it to the playoffs or wins a championship, in-state enrollment increases the following academic year as students rally around their local team.

While there can be many markers of success for a sports team (star players, conference wins, etc.), Academic Influence has chosen to base its metric on championship wins. The schools in this article have the highest number of championship wins in the most sports. The schools listed below have achieved first place in one or more sports according to Academic Influence's ranking:

Alabama University ( Tuscaloosa, Alabama ) University of Southern California ( Los Angeles, California ) Louisiana State University ( Baton Rouge, Louisiana ) Arizona State University ( Tempe, Arizona ) University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill ( Chapel Hill, North Carolina ) University of California, Los Angeles ( Los Angeles, California ) University of Connecticut ( Storrs, Connecticut ) University of Nebraska-Lincoln ( Lincoln, Nebraska ) Ohio State University ( Columbus, Ohio ) University of Kentucky ( Lexington, Kentucky ) University of Arkansas ( Fayetteville, Arkansas ) Stanford University ( Stanford, California ) Villanova University ( Villanova, Pennsylvania ) University of Georgia ( Athens, Georgia ) California State University, Monterey Bay ( Seaside, California ) Virginia Intermont College ( Bristol, Virginia ) University of California, Berkeley ( Berkeley, California ) Pennsylvania State University ( State College, Pennsylvania ) University of Maryland, College Park ( College Park, Maryland ) University of Houston ( Houston, Texas ) University of Oklahoma ( Norman, Oklahoma ) United States Military Academy ( West Point, New York ) University of Denver ( Denver, Colorado ) University of Wisconsin-Madison ( Madison, Wisconsin ) San Jose State University ( San Jose, California ) Syracuse University ( Syracuse, New York ) University of Texas at Austin ( Austin, Texas ) West Virginia University ( Morgantown, West Virginia ) Brown University ( Providence, Rhode Island ) Lindenwood University ( St Charles, Missouri ) College of Charleston ( Charleston, South Carolina ) Saint Louis University ( St. Louis, Missouri ) Harvard University ( Cambridge, Massachusetts ) Texas Wesleyan University ( Fort Worth, Texas ) University of Colorado Boulder ( Boulder, Colorado ) University of Louisiana at Monroe ( Monroe, Louisiana ) University of Iowa ( Iowa City, Iowa ) Oklahoma City University ( Oklahoma City, Oklahoma )

To see a full list of rankings, click here .

