AcademicInfluence.com Interviews Nobel Prize Winners

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nobel Prize recognizes outstanding accomplishments in chemistry, medicine, physics, literature, peacemaking, and economics. In the realms of human accomplishment, winning the Nobel Prize is considered a crowning achievement.

AcademicInfluence.com is dedicated to connecting learners to leaders. And what better leaders to connect to learners than Nobel laureates, whose achievements and global influence in their academic fields have taken them to the pinnacle of their profession.

Video interviews with Nobel Prize winners include:

Robert F. Curl Jr., Rice University, Chemistry:

Gerardus 't Hooft, Utrecht University, Physics

Paul R. Krugman, City University of New York, Economics

"As someone who is in academia myself, it is a profound honor to interview these laureates and discover more about how they formed their intellectual lives and achieved such a notable award," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University.

In addition to these Nobel winners, Dr. Macosko and his daughter Karina spoke with two other scientists who had received special recognition in their nation for their achievements, receiving the title Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire:

Wendy Hall, University of Southampton, Computer Science

Jocelyn Bell Burnell, University of Oxford, Astrophysics

"I'm especially grateful that my daughter shared in this opportunity to interview these leaders and other notable influencers in their fields. Speaking to the younger generation and inspiring students—it's a thrill to know that even the recipients of the world's greatest honors make time for people on a quest to learn, no matter their age or experience."

Interviews cover such topics as how interviewees developed their love for their field of studies, who influenced their work, how they overcame career and learning obstacles, their achievements (including winning the Nobel Prize), and the latest on discoveries they have made in their field. These video interviews also include full transcripts.

For the full list of 75 interviews (and growing) with the world's most influential thought leaders in a variety of fields, visit AcademicInfluence.com Interviews.

How did AcademicInfluence.com arrive at its rankings of the world's most influential academics, which led to these interviews? Through its advanced rankings generator, The InfluenceRanking Engine, which scans and analyzes the web, mapping thought leadership across a variety of disciplines, whether individuals, schools, or other influential sources. For further details on the unique capabilities and advantages of this high-tech ranking system, see the AcademicInfluence.com About page .

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth.

