AcademicInfluence.com Introduces Custom College Rankings--The Most Influential Schools with the Personalized Results Students Want

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Incoming college students report they face two life-altering decisions that surpass all others: choosing the right major and selecting the right college. Should either choice not meet expectations, students not only feel a sense of failure, they also know many thousands of dollars are in jeopardy.

AcademicInfluence.com understands the challenges students face. That's why its team of academics and higher education experts has developed a better, science-based approach to college and university selection. Now, students can find U.S. schools that meet their needs for the 22 college criteria prospective students want to explore most. And they can achieve results that reflect what no other college rankings site can offer: the measure of genuine academic influence.

Custom College Rankings

Custom criteria students can personalize:

State

Miles from a Location

Net Cost by Household Income

Min/Max Tuition Cost

Min/Max Median ACT Score

Min/Max Median SAT Score

Average Acceptance Rate

Public or Private Status

Religious Affiliation

Degree Level

Discipline Rank

Subdiscipline Rank

Percentage of Students Who Graduate

Min/Max On-Campus Student Population

Min/ Max Range of Years for Consideration

Best of all, students can account for a school's influence through AcademicInfluence.com's standard influence parameter or through Concentrated Influence™, which helps smaller colleges shine by adjusting for faculty size and student population.

"As a professor myself, I've encountered students who have second-guessed their school choice, so I've witnessed firsthand the enormous need for a better way to assess a college or university," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University.

"The team at AcademicInfluence.com listened and built a tool that not only gives students the flexibility to meet their personal needs, but does so within the measure of true influence, the most accurate means possible for ranking schools," says Macosko. "Students can now breathe easier knowing they have a tool to make the most informed school choice possible online."

Results from the multi-point criteria selection and Custom College Ranking tool's filtering capability provide students with links to detailed profiles of the schools in each ranking. Beyond important contact information and statistics about the schools, these profiles also list the discipline rankings for which these schools are most influential.

"Flexibility is key for students," says Macosko. "AcademicInfluence.com offers the level of customization that yields a truly personalized result. Students who use our Custom College Rankings can get results that help them build a foundation for a satisfying college career."

Founded in October 2016, with funding assistance from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Influence Networks created proprietary technology—the Influence Engine—for use by AcademicInfluence.com. AcadmicInfluence.com now opens its user-customizable search capabilities so that students, researchers, and inquirers can discover the most influential people and institutions. The Influence Engine will continue growing its capabilities to explore a wider variety of topics and top performers.

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth, including Influence Networks, InfluencePublishers.com (nonfiction publishing and publishers of Bright Notes), IntelligentEducation.com (instructional video library and easy instructional video creation with 3D elements), AlexandriaLibrary.com (free, online library and reader), and soon, Success Portraits (personalized strengths inventory for college and career).

