AcademicInfluence.com Observes Earth Day with Earth Scientist Interviews, Top Schools in Earth Sciences, Controversies, and More

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- How can we save planet Earth?

For Earth Day 2021, learn more about earth and environmental sciences at AcademicInfluence.com through interviews with earth science experts, in-depth examinations of controversial conversations in sustainability, direction for students to the colleges and universities excelling in environmental science, and much more:

For Earth Day 2021, know your planet better! AcademicInfluence.com spotlights the knowledge you need in earth sciences and environmental studies…

"The news is packed with stories about threats to our planet, and we share that concern," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University.

"It's why our team of academics, data scientists, and lovers of learning at AcademicInfluence.com connects readers to influential earth scientists and to enlightening content that offers ways to make a difference. Earth Day provides the perfect opportunity to engage people who share our concerns and who seek relevant answers to their questions."

Some of the famous names in earth sciences profiled or interviewed in the links above include Christopher Jackson, Robert Hazen, Naomi Oreskes, Michael E. Mann, Clive Oppenheimer, Richard Alley, Isabelle Daniel, Marcia McNutt, Julie Arblaster, and Jesse Ausubel. In addition, leading influencers covered in the climate change article include Willard Anthony Watts, Reese Palley, Drew Shindell, Lucia Liljegren, Sue Anschutz-Rodgers, Peter Willcox, and Alexander Joseph Epstein.

Influential books in earth science and geoscience include Merchants of Doubt: How a Handful of Scientists Obscured the Truth on Issues from Tobacco Smoke to Climate Change by Naomi Oreskes and Erik M. Conway, Journey to the Center of the Earth by Jules Verne, Wonderful Life: The Burgess Shale and the Nature of History by Stephen Jay Gould, Agenda 21: Earth Summit: The United Nations Programme of Action from Rio by United Nations Division for Sustainable Development, and Basic Paleontology by Michael J. Benton and David Harper. See the links above for additional resources and rankings.

AcademicInfluence.com is unique among ranking websites. Its innovative machine-learning technology, the InfluenceRanking Engine, scours leading data repositories to map and measure influence. Schools, thought leaders, books, and institutions are assigned an objective ranking of influence based on the number of citations they receive in sources such as academic literature or popular media.The result is a more unbiased, manipulation-resistant, and usable ranking of the most important issues, institutions, and people today. See the AcademicInfluence.com About page for further details on the unique capabilities and advantages of this ranking technology.

"Making these resources available to readers promotes a worthy field of study such as earth science. More importantly, we hope to inspire the upcoming generation to find new, innovative ways for us to live sustainably," says Macosko. "On this Earth Day 2021, that's a cause worth sharing."

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth.

